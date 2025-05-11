WWE Backlash 2025: Start time, live streaming info, match card & other key details

As the dust settles on WrestleMania 41, WWE shifts focus to its first premium live event of the new year — Backlash 2025. Scheduled for Saturday (May 10), the event promises high-stakes action, emotional rivalries, and a packed card at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. IST
Preshow: Begins at 5 p.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. IST
Venue: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri
Streaming platforms:
United States: Available on Peacock (Premium or Premium Plus subscription required)
Internationally: Stream on Netflix in most global markets
Fans can catch the Countdown to WWE Backlash preshow at 5 p.m. ET on:
Peacock (US)
WWE’s official YouTube and social media platforms
Undisputed WWE Championship:
John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton
A potential final clash between two legends, set in Orton’s hometown.
United States Championship – Fatal four-way match:
Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight
Intercontinental Championship Match:
Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta
Women’s Intercontinental Championship match:
Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch
Singles match:
Pat McAfee vs. Gunther
Backlash 2025 serves as a pivotal follow-up to WrestleMania 41, with title defenses, surprise returns, and heated rivalries. With global streaming on Netflix and a stacked card, fans around the world are set for an electrifying night of WWE action.
John Cena made history last month at WrestleMania 41 by defeating Cody Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. This victory marks Cena’s 17th world title, surpassing Ric Flair’s long-standing record of 16 championship reigns.
Cena’s win solidifies his status as WWE’s most decorated champion, and the milestone adds another iconic chapter to his legendary career.
In what he claimed would be his final WrestleMania appearance, Cena’s post-match actions spoke volumes. The newly crowned champion entered the post-show media conference with a dramatic flair, tossing Cody Rhodes’ nameplates to the floor and placing the coveted title belt on the podium. His symbolic gesture made it clear that his victory was not just about the belt but also about asserting his dominance in WWE history.
