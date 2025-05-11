WWE Backlash 2025: Start time, live streaming info, match card & other key details

As the dust settles on WrestleMania 41, WWE shifts focus to its first premium live event of the new year — Backlash 2025. Scheduled for Saturday (May 10), the event promises high-stakes action, emotional rivalries, and a packed card at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

When and where Is WWE Backlash 2025? Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Time: 7 p.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. IST

Preshow: Begins at 5 p.m. ET / 2:30 a.m. IST

Venue: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch Backlash 2025 Streaming platforms:

United States: Available on Peacock (Premium or Premium Plus subscription required)

Internationally: Stream on Netflix in most global markets

Where to watch the preshow Fans can catch the Countdown to WWE Backlash preshow at 5 p.m. ET on:

Peacock (US)

WWE’s official YouTube and social media platforms

Backlash 2025 Match Card (Not in order) Undisputed WWE Championship:

John Cena (c) vs. Randy Orton

A potential final clash between two legends, set in Orton’s hometown.

United States Championship – Fatal four-way match:

Jacob Fatu (c) vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest vs. LA Knight

Intercontinental Championship Match:

Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta

Women’s Intercontinental Championship match:

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Singles match:

Pat McAfee vs. Gunther

Backlash 2025 serves as a pivotal follow-up to WrestleMania 41, with title defenses, surprise returns, and heated rivalries. With global streaming on Netflix and a stacked card, fans around the world are set for an electrifying night of WWE action.

John Cena makes history at WrestleMania 41 John Cena made history last month at WrestleMania 41 by defeating Cody Rhodes to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. This victory marks Cena’s 17th world title, surpassing Ric Flair’s long-standing record of 16 championship reigns.

Cena’s win solidifies his status as WWE’s most decorated champion, and the milestone adds another iconic chapter to his legendary career.