WWE Night of Champions 2026 full card: Cody Rhodes heads triple threat title match in Saudi Arabia

WWE is set to return to Saudi Arabia this Saturday for Night of Champions. The premium live event will feature a six-match card packed with championship action and the finals of two major tournaments. Notably, three titles are on the line, and the winners of the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring will earn world championship opportunities at SummerSlam. The lineup blends long-running rivalries with high-stakes title fights, giving fans a clear picture of what to expect from the show.

Cody Rhodes to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in triple threat Cody Rhodes will put the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against Gunther and Sami Zayn in a triple threat match. The three-way format will bring together established main-event stars and create new challenges for the champion.

Rhodes has carried the top title through several big nights, while Gunther and Zayn each bring their own strengths and history into the contest. This match sits at the center of the card and carries major implications for the world title picture heading into the summer.

Also Read | AJ Styles retires: WWE legend forced out after Royal Rumble defeat to Gunther

Bron Breakker vs Seth Rollins in steel cage match Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins will meet inside a steel cage to settle their extended rivalry. The match has no title or tournament implications, yet it stands out as one of the most talked-about bouts of the night. The cage structure removes the chance of outside interference and forces both men to finish what they started. Their personal issues have played out over several months, making this a natural endpoint to their story on a major stage.

King of the Ring final: Jey Uso vs Oba Femi Jey Uso will face Oba Femi in the King of the Ring final. Uso will carrythe momentum of The Bloodline and bring his signature energy to the match. Femi, on the other hand, has impressed with his size and power throughout the tournament. The winner will earn a world championship match at SummerSlam, giving the bout extra importance beyond the tournament crown itself.

Also Read | John Cena returns to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas as official host

Queen of the Ring final: Liv Morgan vs Iyo Sky Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan will take on Iyo Sky in the Queen of the Ring final. Both women are proven performers with strong fan support and technical skill. The winner will receive a world title shot at SummerSlam, adding real weight to the outcome.

Tiffany Stratton to defend Women’s United States Championship Tiffany Stratton will defend the Women’s United States Championship against Jade Cargill. The matchup pits two athletes with power and presence against each other in the women’s midcard division. Stratton continues to build her resume as champion, while Cargill looks to claim gold on a major show.