WWE Raw debut on Netflix: Why are Indian fans missing out on Monday night premiere event on OTT?

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will enter into a new era when it makes its Monday night debut on on January 6. Having entertaining the fans for more than three decades, the WWE is making a major shift from television screens to the OTT platform for the first time in history as he organisers aim to break into more audience.

Without a doubt WWE wants to make its Netflix debut in a grand way as many legends are set to appear on the show. While The Rock has already confirmed to be on the show, legendary Hulk Hogan is also reportedly confirmed his participation. However, it will John Cena's farewell tour.

Advertisement

Set to take place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, the WWE Monday Night Raw promises to be an entertaining affair with several high-stake matches in the line-up. With Seth Rollins vs CM Punk in the main event highlighting the line-up, Roman Reigns faces Solo Sikoa challenge in a one-on-one match. Logan Paul is also set for his WWE return.

However, unlike the US and European audience, Indian fans won't be able to experience WWE on Netflix at present. Instead it will be televised on Sony Sports as usual.

Advertisement

When will WWE make its India debut on Netflix? Although there isn't any official communication from either Netflix or the WWE, Indian fans can watch WWE on Netflix only after March this year, according to a report in Times Now. Sony Sports Network are still the official broadcast and streaming partner for WWE in India and will continue to telecast and stream WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT and other live events till March 31.

That means, Indian fans can watch WWE Monday Night Raw on Sony Sports channels (Sony Liv, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, Sony Ten 4 HD) on Tuesday (January 7) from 6:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

Also Read | Netflix sets new record as nearly 65 million tune in for NFL games on Christmas

WWE Raw Netflix live streaming details across globe United States, Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico - 8 PM ET, 7 PM CT and 4 PM ET on Monday (January 6)

Canada - 8 PM ET on Monday (January 6)

United Kingdom and Ireland - 1 AM on Tuesday (January 7)

Saudi Arabia - 4 AM on Tuesday (January 7)

Australia -12 PM AEDT on Tuesday (January 7)

France - 2 AM CET on Tuesday (January 7) WWE Monday Night Raw match cards CM Punk vs Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins

Roman Reigns vs Solo Sikoa

Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley

John Cena's Farewell Tour’s first stop

Loga Paul’s return to WWE Raw

Jey Uso vs Drew McIntyre