Sixteen-time world champion John Cena made a huge announcement on WWE Raw's debut on Netflix on Monday. Making his most-awaited return on WWE, Cena announced that he will be participating in the 30-man Royal Rumble match, which is scheduled to take place on February 1. A win in the Royal Rumble match will guarantee him a title clash at Wrestlemania 41.

If John Cena is eliminated during his Royal Rumble match, he will still have another chance to enter the main event at Wrestlemania. Then Cena has win the Elimination Chamber matches which will entitle him a title match at the Wrestlemania - the biggest show of the year.

With 16 world championship titles to his credit, Cena is tied with Ric Flair. One more title will put him at the top of the list as he will be come the undisputed WWE world champion. Among the active, full-time WWE stars, Randy Orton leads the charge with 14 titles. Roman Reigns and CM Punk follow Orton with six titles each.

During his appearance in the ring, Cena made a special mention for Netflix. “Thank You, Netflix, for allowing the world to see the experience of Monday Night Raw,” Cena said.

John Cena's possible Wrestlemania opponent While it is still unclear as to whom Cena might challenge at Wrestlemania 41, based on a Times Now report, he could face Cody. With Cody putting his title against Cena, it could help the former to elevate his stature in WWE.

