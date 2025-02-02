WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Is this John Cena’s last match? Who is in the ring this time? All you need to know

All eyes are on the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble event which begins on Saturday night (local), and marks legend John Cena's final Royal Rumble in his farewell tour. The star-studded men's WWE Royal Rumble is set to be Cena's final Royal Rumble match of his career after he announced that 2025 will be his last year as an active wrestler in WWE.

John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Jey Uso, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn are among 30 wrestlers hoping to enhance their chances of a shot at WrestleMania.

Who is John Cena? John Cena is a WWE superstar. He first entered the ring as a professional wrestler in 1999 and won the Royal Rumble in 2008 and 2013.

With a wave of his hand in front of his face, John Cena built a WWE career trash talking his opponents by telling each one, “ You Can’t See Me.”

Can’t see Cena?

Cena is a 16-time World Champion, New York Times best-selling author and record-setting Make-A-Wish granter. He’s released a hit album, starred in blockbuster movies and carried the torch for WWE since he first set foot in a WWE ring nearly two decades ago.

When is John Cena's last match? Cena had earlier confirmed that his last wrestling match will take place at some point in December 2025, Daily Mail reported.

"I am retiring in 2025, and I start that farewell tour in January. I'll end it in December, and it's going to be right around 36 dates around the world to pay thanks and gratitude to the WWE audiences around the world. So that's what I'm doing in 2025," Cena told Collider.

In a post on X in 2023, Cena had written, "Last night was the first time I entered the arena and had the thought that it might be the last time. I’ll never be able to put into words how much I love the #WWEUniverse".

When asked what his statement meant, Cena told the Associated Press, "I tried to put it in words in Twitter. I guess I didn’t explain myself correctly. It was the first time I came out into the arena knowing that this has a definitive end. Normally, you come out, you get all excited, OK, this is the next one and I’m waiting for the next one."

"I’m not done, of course. I made that statement accepting a match at WrestleMania so I know I have at least one more in front of me. But what I was trying to convey was, that was the first time I looked at all that excitement and energy and realized this is the twilight of that journey," Cena said.

What is Royal Rumble men's match, how is it played? According to reports, there are 15 men confirmed for their Royal Rumble match. That leaves 15 more left to fill out the match.

The match begins with two WWE superstars in the ring.

Participants enter the ring every 90 seconds and you're eliminated when you get thrown over the top rope.

The last man standing in the ring is the winner. He gets a championship match at WrestleMania against the champion of their choosing.