WWE Royal Rumble 2025 LIVE: Charlotte Flair wins women’s match; will it mark John Cena’s last appearance?

WWE Royal Rumble 2025 LIVE: The most awaited 38th annual Royal Rumble is taking place at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. This is the first time that the mega event is not taking place in January.

One of the major events of the WWE will feature 15 confirmed participants in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, including John Cena, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Sami Zayn, Penta, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bron Breakker, Chad Gable, Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, Carmelo Hayes and LA Knight while the 10 confirmed participants of Women’s Royal Rumble Match are Bayley, Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Lyra Valkyria, Raquel Rodriguez, Iyo Sky and Ivy Nile.

Advertisement

The event is notable as it will mark last Royal Rumble appearance for the legendary player John Cena. Notably, the winner of the match will have a face-off with the champion and appear in the main-event Wrestlemania 41. As per media reports, the Final Boss 'The Rock will most likely make a surprise appearance at the event.

Catch all live updates on WWE Royal Rumble 2025

6:47: WWE Royal Rumble 2025 LIVE: Who will win? Cody vs Owens The ladder match for Undisputed WWE Championship begins between Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens

Advertisement

6.45 am: WWE Royal Rumble 2025 LIVE: DIY defeats MCMG in Tag Team match DIY defeated the MCMG in their WWE Tag Team Championship by winning two out of three rounds in a match.

6.38 am: WWE Royal Rumble 2025 LIVE: Where to watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025 matches? The WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will be aired on the Sony Sports Network in India. The live streaming of WWE Royal Rumble 2025 will be available on SonyLiv application and website. International fans can stream it on Peacock or Netflix.

Advertisement

6.35 am: WWE Royal Rumble 2025 LIVE: WWE Tag Team Championship match begins The Two-out-of-Three Falls match for the WWE Tag Team Championship begins, featuring champions #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) defending against the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin).

6.30 am: WWE Royal Rumble 2025 LIVE: Roman Reigns stern warning ahead of WWE Royal Rumble Taking to X, he wrote, “In due time…It will all be mine. My way. Again. Believe That”

Advertisement

6.20 am: WWE Royal Rumble 2025 LIVE: Charlotte Flair wins women's Rumble match Charlotte Flair eliminates both Nia Jax and Roxanne to secure her second Royal Rumble victory. With this, she has now booked her ticket to WrestleMania 41.