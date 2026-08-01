WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 1 preview: Full match card, start time, how to watch in US and India

WWE SummerSlam 2026 is set to light up Minneapolis this weekend. For the second year running, the big summer event stretches across two nights at US Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings. Night 1 will kick off the action on Saturday, August 1 (Sunday, August 2 in India), bringing a loaded card packed with championship fights and intense rivalries.

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When does SummerSlam 2026 Night 1 start? Night 1 begins at 6 PM ET on Saturday, August 1, 2026. Fans in India will need to stay up late or rise early, as the show starts at 3:30 AM IST on Sunday, August 2. The two-night format means Night 2 follows the same start time the next day.

Where can fans watch SummerSlam 2026 Night 1 in the US and India? In the United States, the entire event streams exclusively on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited plan. Internationally, including India, viewers can catch both nights live on Netflix. No traditional TV broadcast is available in India, so a Netflix subscription is the way to go for live action and on-demand viewing afterward.

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Who is wrestling on Night 1 of SummerSlam 2026? Six matches are scheduled for Night 1, though the exact order can still shift. The card mixes tag-team chaos, personal grudges, and major title defenses.

What is the six-man tag team match involving The Bloodline? LA Knight teams with Solo Sikoa and Royce Keys against The Bloodline, made up of Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, and Jimmy Uso. Knight has stayed popular with fans while staying in the mix against the group. Sikoa has resisted efforts to return to the family fold, and Keys finds himself drawn into the ongoing conflict. This bout continues the long-running tension surrounding The Bloodline.

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Which Women’s tag team match features the Bella Twins and Paige? Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, and Paige face Fatal Influence: Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid in a six-woman tag team match. Fatal Influence recently claimed the women’s tag titles from Brie and Paige. With Nikki back in the mix, the veteran trio looks to settle the score against the rising group in a classic clash of experience versus momentum.

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What is the story behind Gunther vs Nick Aldis? Gunther meets Nick Aldis in a singles match that has built steadily on SmackDown. Aldis returns to in-ring action after years away, while Gunther has made his frustration clear about how he has been positioned. Their backstage clash at Night of Champions escalated the personal edge, setting up this direct confrontation.

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Why is Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi in Hell in a Cell? Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi settle their trilogy inside Hell in a Cell. Femi stepped aside from a King of the Ring opportunity to take on Lesnar again, and the structure raises the stakes for what has become one of the most physical rivalries on the roster.

Who defends the Women’s World Championship? Liv Morgan puts the Women’s World Championship on the line against Iyo Sky. Morgan has held the title since WrestleMania 42. Sky earned this shot by winning the Queen of the Ring tournament and selecting Morgan as her challenge.

What is the main event of SummerSlam 2026 Night 1? CM Punk defends the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes. This high-profile singles match closes out Night 1 and brings together two of the biggest names in the company for a title showdown that has been building for weeks.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.