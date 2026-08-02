WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2 preview: Full match card, start time, how to watch in US and India

SummerSlam Night 2 wraps up the 2026 edition of WWE’s biggest summer event with a mix of championship gold, personal rivalries, and special attractions.

Aachal Maniyar
Published2 Aug 2026, 11:01 PM IST
SummerSlam Night 2
SummerSlam Night 2(X)

WWE SummerSlam 2026 continues its two-night run at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, August 2. After a high-energy Night 1, fans turn their attention to Night 2, which features multiple championship matches and a long-awaited clash between former Shield members. The card mixes title defenses, a unique stipulation bout, and a high-stakes ladder match, giving the WWE Universe plenty to look forward to.

When does SummerSlam 2026 Night 2 start?

Night 2 begins at 6 PM ET on Sunday, August 2, 2026. For fans in India, the main card will air at 3:30 AM IST on Monday, August 3. The venue remains US Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings.

Where can fans watch SummerSlam 2026 Night 2 in the US and India?

In the United States, the event streams exclusively on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription. Internationally, including India, viewers can watch live on Netflix. No traditional television broadcast is available in India, so a Netflix account is required for both the live stream and any on-demand replay.

Also Read | Randy Orton and Kevin Owens set for imminent WWE returns after injury absences

Who is wrestling on Night 2 of SummerSlam 2026?

Six matches are confirmed, though the exact order may change. The full card includes:

World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins

Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Lash Legend

No. 1 Contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn

Intercontinental Championship: Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable

United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin

Human Monies on a Pole Match: Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio

What makes the Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins main event special?

Roman Reigns defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins in what many see as another chapter of their long-running rivalry. The two former Shield partners have shared intense history, and this bout carries heavy personal stakes for both men as they close out the SummerSlam weekend.

Why is the interim Women’s Championship ladder match important?

With Rhea Ripley sidelined, a five-woman ladder match will determine the first interim WWE Women’s Champion. Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, and Lash Legend will battle to claim the title and earn a future shot at Ripley upon her return. Ladder matches often deliver high drama and athleticism, making this one of the most anticipated undercard contests.

Also Read | John Cena opens up on living in car before success, growing up in debt

What other title matches are on the card?

Penta puts the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Chad Gable, while Trick Williams defends the United States Championship against a returning Baron Corbin. Both bouts add depth to the mid-card and give fans competitive singles action. Finn Balor and Sami Zayn meet to decide the next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship, adding future implications to the night.

The unique Human Monies on a Pole match between Danhausen and Dominik Mysterio rounds out the card with a lighter, story-driven stipulation that has built interest in recent weeks.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.

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