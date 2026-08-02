WWE SummerSlam 2026 Night 2 preview: Full match card, start time, how to watch in US and India

WWE SummerSlam 2026 continues its two-night run at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, August 2. After a high-energy Night 1, fans turn their attention to Night 2, which features multiple championship matches and a long-awaited clash between former Shield members. The card mixes title defenses, a unique stipulation bout, and a high-stakes ladder match, giving the WWE Universe plenty to look forward to.
Night 2 begins at 6 PM ET on Sunday, August 2, 2026. For fans in India, the main card will air at 3:30 AM IST on Monday, August 3. The venue remains US Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings.
In the United States, the event streams exclusively on the ESPN App with an ESPN Unlimited subscription. Internationally, including India, viewers can watch live on Netflix. No traditional television broadcast is available in India, so a Netflix account is required for both the live stream and any on-demand replay.
Six matches are confirmed, though the exact order may change. The full card includes:
World Heavyweight Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Seth Rollins
Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Lash Legend
No. 1 Contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn
Intercontinental Championship: Penta (c) vs. Chad Gable
United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Baron Corbin
Human Monies on a Pole Match: Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio
Roman Reigns defends the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins in what many see as another chapter of their long-running rivalry. The two former Shield partners have shared intense history, and this bout carries heavy personal stakes for both men as they close out the SummerSlam weekend.
With Rhea Ripley sidelined, a five-woman ladder match will determine the first interim WWE Women’s Champion. Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, and Lash Legend will battle to claim the title and earn a future shot at Ripley upon her return. Ladder matches often deliver high drama and athleticism, making this one of the most anticipated undercard contests.
Penta puts the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Chad Gable, while Trick Williams defends the United States Championship against a returning Baron Corbin. Both bouts add depth to the mid-card and give fans competitive singles action. Finn Balor and Sami Zayn meet to decide the next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Championship, adding future implications to the night.
The unique Human Monies on a Pole match between Danhausen and Dominik Mysterio rounds out the card with a lighter, story-driven stipulation that has built interest in recent weeks.