Wyndham Clark apologizes for club throw during PGA Championship

Wyndham Clark, maligned by the public following a club throw during the PGA Championship over the weekend, has apologized for his actions.

"As professionals," Clark posted on X on Monday, "we are expected to remain professional even when frustrated and I unfortunately let my emotions get the best of me."

Standing on the tee box of the 16th hole at Quail Hollow in Charlotte on Sunday, Clark flared a drive right into a fairway bunker. The 31-year-old former U.S. Open champion then flinged his club toward the back of the tee box, snapping the head off as it crashed into signage with a volunteer standing mere feet away.

Clark went on to bogey the 16th -- his seventh of the day -- en route to a 3-over 74. He finished the championship in a tie for 50th place at 4 over.

On Monday, Clark posted on X that he wanted to "sincerely apologize" for his behavior.

"My actions were uncalled for and completely inappropriate, making it clear that I have things I need to work on," Clark said. "I hold myself to a high standard, trying to always play for something bigger than myself, and yeterday I fell short of those standards. For that I am truly sorry. I promise to better the way I handle my frustrations on the course going forward, and hope you all can forgive me in due time."

Since tying for fifth at the Texas Children's Houston Open in early March, Clark has struggled, finishing no better than a tie for 27th over his past four tournaments.

Clark has spoken publicly about his mental health and its impact on his career, including being transparent about his experiences with grief and anger management after his mother died of breast cancer just over 10 years ago.