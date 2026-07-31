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Yamini Mourya wins silver medal in Women’s -57kg Judo final at CWG 2026 after tough loss to England’s Acelya Toprak

Yamini Mourya’s silver adds valuable points to India’s medal tally and shows the progress the sport has made. While gold slipped away in a contest decided by caution rather than a clean throw, the performance confirmed her place among the country’s leading judokas on the multi-sport stage.

Aachal Maniyar
Published31 Jul 2026, 11:19 PM IST
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Yamini Mourya wins silver medal in Judo at the Commonwealth Games 2026
Yamini Mourya wins silver medal in Judo at the Commonwealth Games 2026(X)
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India’s Yamini Mourya settled for a hard-earned silver medal in the women’s -57kg judo final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday (July 31). The 28-year-old went down to England’s Acelya Toprak in a tense, penalty-decided contest that stretched nearly seven minutes and ended in golden score.

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Mourya’s performance added another medal to India’s strong showing on the judo mats, where the country already celebrated two historic golds earlier in the day.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games 2026, LIVE: Asmita Dey, Harsh Singh claim gold in Judo

Intense final goes the distance

The final began with Toprak, ranked among the world’s top judokas, coming out aggressive. The English fighter locked onto Mourya early and looked for openings. Yamini stayed calm, kept her defence solid and escaped without conceding any score in the opening minute.

Both athletes received shido penalties during the four-minute regulation period. Mourya picked up one early, and Toprak also collected a caution for non-combativity. The score remained 0-0 as the clock wound down. Toprak continued pressing and created scoring chances, but Mourya defended well enough to force the bout into golden score.

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Also Read | Asmita Dey becomes first Indian to claim Gold medal in Judo at Commonwealth Game

In the extra period, the pressure mounted. Both judokas already carried two shidos. Another penalty for either would end the match. Toprak kept looking for grips and throws, while Mourya tried a neck attack of her own. The stalemate continued past the two-minute mark of golden score. Near the three-minute point of extra time, Mourya received her third shido. That triggered hansoku-make, awarding Toprak the win by ippon through accumulated penalties.

It was a narrow and frustrating end for the Indian, who had controlled large parts of the defensive exchanges but could not find a decisive technique.

Strong path to the gold-medal bout

Yamini Mourya had reached the final in commanding fashion. She defeated Ghana’s Frema Agyei in the quarter-finals and then needed just one minute and 38 seconds to throw and pin South Africa’s Donne Breytenbach for an ippon in the semi-final. That dominant win guaranteed India at least a silver and set up the title clash with Toprak.

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The silver medal marks another solid result for Mourya, who has steadily climbed the international rankings. She trains at the Inspire Institute of Sport and has previously won gold at the African Open and Asian Open events.

India’s memorable day on the Judo mat

Friday proved a landmark day for Indian judo at the Commonwealth Games. Asmita Dey claimed the country’s first-ever CWG judo gold in the women’s -48kg category, while Harsh Singh followed with gold in the men’s -60kg division. Mourya’s silver completed a hat-trick of medals from the three Indians who reached their respective finals.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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