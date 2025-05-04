Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. surprised MRI of oblique showed he will be out for 4 to 6 weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. went into the MRI room expecting to be cleared to keep playing second base for the New York Yankees.

One hour later, he was told he would be sidelined for four to six weeks because of a strained right oblique.

“It's super frustrating,” he said after Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. “I didn’t think that was going to happen.”

Chisholm was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, three days after getting hurt during a swing in a game at the Baltimore Orioles. He is limited to strengthening and core work.

Chisholm's scan Thursday showed strains in three different spots.

“That’s why I’m really surprised in what it said, because it doesn’t feel like three, doesn’t even feel like as bad as the first time I tore my oblique two years ago,” he said.

Chisholm grabbed at his side after fouling off a first pitch from Kyle Gibson during the first inning, took a ball and then stepped out of the batter’s box to stretch the side, prompting Boone and an athletic trainer to come out and speak with him.

Chisholm doubled into the right-field corner on the next pitch and when the ball was bobbled headed to third and slid in headfirst. He appeared in discomfort and immediately left the game for a pinch runner.

He didn't think the extra pitch worsened the injury.

“If I would have swung and missed, probably,” he said. “But since I didn’t swing and miss, probably not."

Acquired from Miami on July 27, Chisholm is hitting .181 with seven homers and 17 RBIs in 30 games. He was sidelined between Aug. 12 and 23 last year because of a sprained left elbow sustained on a headfirst slide.

Chisholm strained his left oblique on a swing while playing for Miami against Atlanta on July 2, 2023. He returned on July 31.

“This feels completely different from the first one. So for me, I was super surprised when I saw the results,” he said.