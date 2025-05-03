Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. put on injured list because of strained right oblique

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday because of a strained right oblique, three days after getting hurt during a swing in a game at the Baltimore Orioles.

Before the Yankees opened a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays, manager Aaron Boone said Chisholm has a “high-grade strain” that likely keeps him out for at least four weeks and possibly six.

“I actually just was talking a couple of minutes ago to him he even said he couldn’t believe it. So we’ll see," Boone said. "I think it’s going to be some time. In his mind it’s going to be real quick but I think it’s going to be a while, but we’ll just see how he heals up.”

Chisholm grabbed at his side after fouling off a first pitch from Kyle Gibson during the first inning, took a ball and then stepped out of the batter’s box to stretch the side, prompting Boone and an athletic trainer to come out and speak with him.

“That’s kind of why the number is four to six weeks,” Boone said. “That being said, Jazz, his history is he is quick healer, so we’ll see, but that’s kind of the easy diagnosis.”

Chisholm remained in the game, doubled into the right-field corner on the next pitch and when the ball was bobbled headed to third and slid in headfirst. He appeared in discomfort and immediately left the game for a pinch runner.

“I’m really not as concerned as everybody else,” he said after the game. “I tore my oblique before. I know it’s not torn or anything.”

Chisholm didn’t play Wednesday and was to have tests Thursday after the team returned to New York. The IL roster move was retroactive to Wednesday, and the Yankees recalled infielder Jorbit Vivas from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Acquired from Miami last July 27, Chisholm is hitting .181 with seven homers and 17 RBIs in 30 games. He was sidelined between Aug. 12 and 23 last year because of a sprained left elbow sustained on a headfirst slide.

Vivas was in the lineup at second base and batting ninth. With Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Vivas batted .319 with two homers and 15 RBIs in 26 games and he will primarily play second base.