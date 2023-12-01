'Yeah probably': Australia's Mitchell Marsh when asked if he would again rest feet on World Cup trophy
After India's painful defeat against Australia in the World Cup final match, Australian cricketer Mitchel Marsh's act of resting his feet on the World Cup trophy irked cricket fans in India. Reacting to the controversy, Marsh said that he didn't find his gesture disrespectful and he wouldn't mind repeating it.