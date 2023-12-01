After India's painful defeat against Australia in the World Cup final match, Australian cricketer Mitchel Marsh's act of resting his feet on the World Cup trophy irked cricket fans in India. Reacting to the controversy, Marsh said that he didn't find his gesture disrespectful and he wouldn't mind repeating it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The controversy erupted after skipper Pat Cummins shared a picture of Marsh with his feet on the trophy on his Instagram account. Later, the image led to a huge furor on social media, with even eminent cricketers criticising Marsh for his action.

"There was obviously no disrespect meant in that photo at all," Marsh said on 'Sen Radio', reported PTI.

"I haven't given it too much thought, I haven't seen a lot on social media even though everyone tells me it’s gone off. There’s nothing in that," he added. When asked if he would do it again, Marsh said “Yeah probably, to be honest."

The picture went viral on social media, with many Indian cricketers calling out Marsh for his act. Indian pacer Mohammed Shami said that he felt “hurt" by Marsh's action.

"The trophy for which all the teams in the world fight, the trophy which you want to lift over your head, keeping a foot on that trophy did not make me happy," Shami had said.

In the final match of World Cup 2023, India defeated Australia with six wickets. Soon after the World Cup, India and Australia squared off in a five-match T20 series. On being asked about the back-to-back series scheduled for Australia, Marsh said that he hopes that such a big series won't be scheduled so soon after ICC tournaments in the future as triumphant players deserve to celebrate for a while with their families at home.

“It was pretty outrageous for the guys that had to stay behind. It's a fine line because we've got to respect the fact we're playing for Australia and it's a series against India which is always really big."

"But there's also the human side of it, the boys have just won a World Cup and probably deserve to celebrate for a while and get home to their families. It's an interesting one."

"You'd hope there's not too many of those series put on after big tournaments again," he added.

After the World Cup 2023, as many as seven members from Australia's ODI World Cup tea had to stay back in India for the T20I series.

