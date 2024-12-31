Year-ender 2024: India’s best sporting moments – D Gukesh’s world crown, T20 World Cup win, Manu Bhaker’s glory & more

2024 has been nothing short of thrills, excitement and entertainment in Indian sports. Across disciplines, the Indians, time and again, rose to the top on the global stage, thus flying the country's flag high and capturing the imaginations of millions of fans all over the world. Whether cricket, chess or Olympic sports, Indian athletes proved they are no leftovers, which will be remembered for generations.

If Rohan Bopanna proved age is just a number at the Australian Open 2024, Virat Kohli asserted the tag of a big-match player with his knock in the T20 World Cup final at Barbados. Coming from a Tokyo Olympics heartbreak, Manu Bhaker inspired millions of youngsters globally that mindset is what it takes to achieve glory, while Indian men's hockey team and Neeraj Chopra showed what it takes to maintain consistency at the Olympics stage.

Let's take a look at India's best sporting moments from 2024:

Age is just a number for Rohan Bopanna Rohan Bopanna became the world's oldest Grand Slam champion when the 43-year-old won the Australian Open men's doubles title alongside Matthew Ebden, beating the Italian pair of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the final. Thus, Bopanna surpassed Australian Ken Rosewall, who won a Grand Slam at 37.

India ends ICC trophy drought with T20 World Cup triumph India finally ended their ICC trophy drought on June 29, 2024. Having won the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy, the Men in Blue added a fourth global title to the cabinet when Rohit Sharma's young troops won the T20 World Cup, beating South Africa in the final in Barbados. The final will be remembered for Virat Kohli's half-century, Jasprit Bumrah's final spell, and the spectacular running catch by Suryakumar Yadav.

Manu Bhaker - Nerves of steel Following her pistol malfunction at the Tokyo Olympics, Manu Bhaker proved how one can reach glory with a positive mindset. The 22-year-old became the first Indian shooter to win an Olympic medal in Paris when she grabbed bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event. She added another to her tally by finishing third on the podium alongside Sarabjot Singh in the mixed team 10m air pistol event. Bhaker could have added a third had she not finished fourth in the women's 25m air pistol event. In the process, Bhaker became the first Indian to win two medals at a single Olympics post-independence.

Neeraj Chopra's silver-lining Neeraj Chopra once again proved why he is one of the best in javelin with a silver medal finish at the Paris Olympics. Performing with a groin injury, Chopra threw his spear to a distance of 89.45m behind Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who took home gold with a 92.97m. Chopra won a javelin gold medalin the Tokyo Olympics with an 87.58m.

Back-to-back hockey medals at Olympics The Indian men's hockey team maintained its medal-winning spree at the Olympics when it beat Spain 2-1 in the bronze medal playoff match at the Paris Olympics. It was also the first time in over five decades, since the 1972 Munich Olympics, that the Indian men's hockey team won back-to-back Olympic medals. With the win, India also gave a fitting farewell to legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh.

D Gukesh conquers world at 18 Last but not least, India's 2024 ended fittingly with D Gukesh beating Chinese Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship 2024 in a gruelling 14-game thrilling final and becoming the youngest-ever world champion at 18. Gukesh also became the second Indian, after legendary Vishwanathan Anand, to win a chess World Championship.