The rise of women in Indian sports has been immense in the last few years. Be it in cricket, football, any Olympic sports, or in para-games, Indian women athletes have not just broken barriers at the global stage but inspired millions of young girls back home.

If Manu Bhaker put behind her Tokyo heartbreak to win two medals at Paris Olympics, the likes of Avani Lekhara and Sheetal Devi at the Paris Paralympics proved no obstacle is enough to stop them in conquering world's attention.

Manu Bhaker Manu Bhaker scripted history in Paris when she became the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal. The 22-year-old won bronze medals in the women's 10m air pistol and mixed team 10m air pistol events. She also became the first Indian post-Independence to win two medals in a single Olympics.

Avani Lekhara Another another leaf in her hat, Avani Lekhara scripted history on her own as became the only Indian woman to win two gold medals at the Paralympics. After winning gold in the 10m air rifle SH1 shooting at Tokyo Paralympics, the 22-year-old wheelchair bound athlete repeated the same in Paris.

Sheetal Devi Widely regarded as armless archer, Sheetal Devi became the youngest Indian paralympic medallist at 17. Born with a rare congenital disorder, thus affecting the development of one's limbs, Devi won bronze in mixed team archery event, operating the bow with her mouth, shoulders and feet.

Preethi Pal Born with cerebral palsy, Preethi Pal's determination, hard work and passion for running made her a household name when she became the first female track and field athlete to win two medals at Paris Paralympics. Preethi won bronze medals in the 100m and 200m T35 race events.

Manisha Ramdass Another inspiring story from Paris Paralympics is Manisha Ramdass, who became the first Indian female to win a medal at Paralympic medal in badminton. She was born with Erb’s Palsy.

Diana Pundole In a men-dominated sport, Diana Pundole emerged as torchbearer for women when she became the first Indian female to win the Indian National Car Racing Championship, held in Chennai. A mother of two and teacher-turned- car racer, Pundole's achievement can serve as inspiration to many in the country.