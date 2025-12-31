Year-ender 2025: Chaotic Messi visit to IND vs PAK no-handshake row - Top controversial moments in Indian sports

2025 has been a brilliant year for Indian sports. Two ICC trophies, including a first for women, continental domination in men's cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's first-ever silverware in 18 years; Indian sports saw such a highly successful year after a long time.

But it also had its fair share of controversies, which were defined by administrative lapses, political tensions and some that embarrassed India as a country in front of the world.

As we step into a brand new year in few hours from now, let's take a look back at some of the major controversial moments of 2025 in Indian sports.

Asia Cup 2025 Trophy fiasco After India defeated Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup 2025, the Men in Blue didn't wish to receive the winner's trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi. India stance came as a protest against Pakistan, following the deadly Pahalgam attacks. Notably, Naqvi happens to be an interior minister in Pakistan.

View full Image Indian players celebrate Asia Cup 2025 triumph without the trophy.

Since India's refusal, Naqvi took away the Asia Cup trophy with him and is currently at the ACC headquarters. Despite BCCI's numerous request, Naqvi refused to handover the trophy, instead asked the BCCI to come to ACC headquarters in Dubai and take the silverware from him personally.

India vs Pakistan no-handshake row As a protest to the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 innocent lives and the recent border tensions between the two countries, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and his team maintained a no-handshake policy against their Pakistani counterparts. India played three games against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 and maintained the same.

The no-handshake policy went beyond the Asia Cup 2025, as a similar stance was maintained during the ICC Women's World Cup, Rising Stars Asia Cup and the U-19 Asia Cup, all in 2025.

Messi's chaotic Kolkata visit Lionel Messi's second visit to Kolkata was marred by chaos at the Salt Lake Stadium. In what was planned to be a dream come true moment for thousands of fans in the city, it unraveled into a moment of anger inside the iconic venue. Other than seeing Messi with their own eyes, poor sightlines, VVIP photo sessions and barricades left the fans at the stands stare, despite shelling out thousands of rupees in tickets.

View full Image Angry fans vandalise banners, throw bottles, ripped up seats and threw them on the pitch after Argentina football star Lionel Messi's early departure from the Salt Lake Stadium during his India Tour in Kolkata, ( Hindustan Times )

The trio of Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul left in just 25 minutes in what was originally planned around an hour event.

Chinnaswamy stampede RCB's maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) was marred by a fatal tragedy that saw 11 lose their lives, including a minor at the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on June 4. Coming onto the streets of Bengaluru to celebrate RCB's long-awaited IPL title, poor crowd control and unclear access routes led to a dangerous situation outside the venue.

People stumbled upon each other and a stampede followed as celebration turned into catastrophe within a span on few minutes. As a result, the Chinnaswamy stadium was deemed unfit for hosting big matches with the ICC forced to take away the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 matches to Navi Mumbai. Hosting of IPL 2026 matches at the Chinnaswamy stadium looks uncertain too.

ISL 2025-26 put on hold In a setback for Indian football, the Indian Super League (ISL) was officially put on hold due to a commercial deadlock after the Master Rights Agreement (MRA) expired without a renewal between the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and its marketing partner FSDL.