Yohandy Morales homers and has 3 hits in his debut as the Nationals top the Braves 9-5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Yohandy Morales homered in his first major league game and Jared Simpson earned the win in relief in his own debut, helping the Washington Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 on Tuesday night.

The Nationals called up Morales and Simpson before the game, with major league rosters expanding from 26 to 28. After striking out his first time up, Morales hit a solo shot in the third inning. Simpson (1-0) entered in the fifth with Washington up 5-2 and induced a double play and a flyout after inheriting a first-and-second, nobody-out situation.

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Then he worked two more perfect innings.

The 24-year-old Morales, who hit 25 homers for Triple-A Rochester this year, also singled and doubled in an impressive debut.

AJ Smith-Shawver (0-1) allowed five runs and six hits in four innings. Ozzie Albies and Michael Harris II homered for the Braves, whose lead over Philadelphia atop the NL East dropped to 3 1/2 games, with the Phillies playing at Arizona later Tuesday.

Albies homered for the Braves in the second, but Washington answered with four runs in the bottom half. CJ Abrams hit a two-run single with two outs, and Brady House added a two-run double.

Drake Baldwin doubled home a run in the third for Atlanta. Morales went deep leading off the bottom half.

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Morales doubled to lead off the seventh, when the Nationals added two more runs. Reliever Brent Suter threw wildly to first on a pickoff attempt for an error, allowing a run to score from third. Then Jacob Young hit an RBI single to make it 8-2.

The 26-year-old Simpson had a 2.30 ERA in 58 2/3 innings at Double-A and Triple-A this year. He faced eight batters and got nine outs, striking out three.

The Braves called up veteran infielder Kyle Farmer and 25-year-old right-hander Blake Burkhalter. Burkhalter made his big league debut in the sixth, allowing one run.

Grant Holmes (9-5, 3.71 ERA) pitches for the Braves on Wednesday against the Nationals' Jackson Kent (1-2, 5.59).

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