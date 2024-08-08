’Oh my god’: From gold to reset – Sarah Hildebrandt’s brief moment of joy after Vinesh Phogat’s Paris Olympics exit

Paris Olympics 2024: After Indian wrestler, Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics 2024, American wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt believed she had won the women's 50kg gold medal as she was set to face Vinesh Phogat in the final.

Sarah Hildebrandt's joy, however, was short-lived, after she was informed that she would face Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez for the top spot after Vinesh Phogat's disqualification. Guzman Lopez, who had previously lost to Phogat in the semifinals, was moved up from the bronze medal match to compete for the gold.

‘Psych, you did not win the Olympics’ Speaking about the brief moment of joy that had engulfed Hildebrandt, Vinesh Phogat's former opponent said it felt very strange, as there was a lot of celebrating.

‘Oh my God, I just won the Olympics.’ And then an hour later, it was like, psych, you did not win the Olympics. I was like, ‘Oh, this is very weird.’ So there had to be a reset,” said the 30-year-old wrestler.

Hildebrandt, however, ultimately won the match, making her the fourth US woman to win a wrestling gold medal.

'I feel for Vinesh' Sarah Hildebrandt also empathised with Vinesh Phogat. She said she is also a ‘big weight cutter’ and, like Phogat, uses different measures to reduce weight to pass the weigh-in process on the day of her matches.

The gold medal winner also said, “My (her) heart goes out to her(Vinesh),” as Vinesh Phogat probably didn't expect her Olympics to end miserably.

“I think she’s an amazing competitor, an amazing wrestler and person,” said the gold medallist.

Vinesh Phogat weight Reducing weight is a common practice in wrestling as athletes primarily compete in weight categories lower than their body weight to gain strength advantage.