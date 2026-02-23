‘You miss the sun when it snows’: Fans cry out for Virat after India’s batting collapse

Table of content 0

India’s crushing 76-run loss to South Africa in their opening Super Eights match of the T20 World Cup triggered an outpouring of reactions across social media on Sunday.

Chasing 188 on a sluggish Ahmedabad surface, India were bowled out for just 111 in 18.5 overs, with Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj and Corbin Bosch dismantling the batting line-up. Jasprit Bumrah’s superb 3/15 went in vain as David Miller (63), Dewald Brevis (45) and Tristan Stubbs (44*) powered South Africa to a commanding total. The defeat has left India’s semifinal hopes hanging in the balance.

‘Missing Virat in this format’ A large section of fans pointed to the absence of Virat Kohli. One user wrote, “You miss the sun when it snows. Missing Virat in this format.”

Another highlighted Kohli’s past heroics, noting that India have chased 160-plus targets in T20 World Cups only three times — with Kohli winning Player of the Match in all three. “You can replace tournaments but can’t replace Virat Kohli at number 3,” the post read.

One emotional comment added, “Virat Kohli was always there when no one was.”

Rohit Sharma trends Rohit Sharma also trended after the defeat. “India will never get a leader like Rohit Sharma,” one fan posted.

Another wrote, “1.48 billion people missing Rohit suddenly today,” while a supporter added, “Today everyone understands the value of #Hitman who makes it look easy.”

Anger over batting collapse Many users vented frustration at the batting approach. “Really disappointing performance. The batting struggles were exposed,” one comment read, calling it a recurring issue throughout the tournament.

“76-run thrashing doesn’t happen,” another user wrote bluntly. “Pathetic batting performance by Team India,” echoed another.

Some questioned team selection and strategy. “We need genuine batters in the playing XI.”

One user suggested, naming players who could handle both pace and spin better.

Another called it “a reality check for Gautam Gambhir and co,” while one post said, “Pressure exposed inexperience.”

Concerns over semifinal chances With qualification now uncertain, anxiety was evident. “Can we still make it to the semis with the current NRR?” one worried fan asked.

“It’s very hard now to reach the semi-final. Hope Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir take this loss seriously,” another wrote.

Calls for calm Amid the criticism, some voices urged perspective. “Wins and losses are part of sport. The better team won today. Support and unity matter even more after defeat,” one user posted.

Another summed up the mood with cautious optimism: “Tough night for us, but one defeat doesn’t define this team.”

