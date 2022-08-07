'Your medal calls for celebrations': PM Modi consoles bronze winner Pooja Gehlot1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 12:30 PM IST
Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot brought laurel for the nation by winning bronze in Common Wealth Games 2022
Being a sports player calls for utmost dedication, sacrifice, and a focused attitude towards the aim. However, sports players also need to seek motivation from their achievements for better performance in the future. With a similar line of thought, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweeted to motivate the bronze winner Pooja Gehlot, who apologised for not winning gold in the Commonwealth Games 2022.