Being a sports player calls for utmost dedication, sacrifice, and a focused attitude towards the aim. However, sports players also need to seek motivation from their achievements for better performance in the future. With a similar line of thought, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweeted to motivate the bronze winner Pooja Gehlot, who apologised for not winning gold in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

“Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology," said PM in his tweet.

Pooja, your medal calls for celebrations, not an apology. Your life journey motivates us, your success gladdens us. You are destined for great things ahead…keep shining! ⭐️ https://t.co/qQ4pldn1Ff — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2022

With her fabulous bouts and a roaring performance, Indian wrestler Pooja Gehlot won bronze in the women's 50 kg category at Commonwealth Games on Saturday. However, the Indian wrestler was disheartened for not being able to win gold in the championship and broke down in front of the media apologising for her defeat in the quarter final.

The young wrestler was trying hard to control herself from breaking down as she was unable to fulfil her dream of standing in respect of the National Anthem after her victory. The player remained calm during her media address and talked about learning from her mistakes to win gold next time. However, the player could not continue for long in front of the media persons. PM Modi's tweet is a reminder that every medal and achievement calls for celebration instead of an apology.

The Indian grappler performed stupendously in the bronze match where she defeated Scotland's Christine Lemofack Letchidjio within four minutes by a score of 12-2. The wrestler was able to maintain her dominance consistently throughout the match against her opponent. However, she lost to Canada’s Madison Parks in the semi finale.