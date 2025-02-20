Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post amid rumours with Dhanashree Verma: ‘God has protected me…’

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Divorce: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has shared a cryptic Instagram story amid surrounding divorce rumors with choreographer wife Dhanashree Verma. Expressing gratitude to God, the cricketer wrote, “God has protected me more times than I can count. So I can only image the times I've been rescued that I don't even know about. Thank you, god for always being there even when I don't know it. Amen”

Check his Instagram story here

Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post amid rumours with Dhanashree Verma

What's led to divorce rumors between Chahal and Dhanashree? The speculations of divorce after Chahal and Verma recently unfollowed each other on Instagram. The Indian cricketer also deleted all the pictures with Dhanashree. Though Dhanashree unfollowed Yuzvendra on Instagram, she hasn't deleted any pictures with him. Earlier the divorce rumours between the couple began in 2023 after Dhanashree dropped 'Chahal' from her name on Instagram. The change arrived a day after Yuzvendra shared a cryptic Instagram story that read, "New life loading." Chahal and Dhanashree got married on 11 December 2020.

₹ 60 crore alimony? Recent speculation on social media suggests that fans of Yuzvendra Chahal believe the cricketer may have to pay Dhanashree Verma a massive ₹60 crore in alimony for their divorce. However, these claims remain unverified, as there has been no official statement from the couple regarding the divorce rumors.

Dhanashree Verma on divorce rumours Earlier in January, both Chahal and Dhanashree had broken his silence on their Instagram. On Janaury 9, Chahal took to his Instagram stories and said that he has noticed certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true. Stating that he understands the curiosity surrounding recent events, Chahal had said, "As a son, a brother and a friend, I humbly request everyone not to indulge in these speculations, as they have caused immense pain to me and my family.”

