Zaheer Khan is BCCI's likely choice for India's bowling coach, Gautam Gambhir's request for Vinay Kumar turned down
Gautam Gambhir's initial choice for his batting and bowling coaches are the KKR batting coach Abhishek Nayar and the former Indian fast bowler Vinay Kumar
India's T20I World Cup win brought with it a number of retirements including that of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and the end of tenure of head coach Rahul Dravid. As Gautam Gambhir is all set to take the reins as the head coach, he is also entitled to his own support staff.