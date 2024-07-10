India's T20I World Cup win brought with it a number of retirements including that of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, and the end of tenure of head coach Rahul Dravid. As Gautam Gambhir is all set to take the reins as the head coach, he is also entitled to his own support staff.

Vikram Rathour, Paras Mhambrey and T Dilip are the outgoing batting, bowling and fielding coaches respectively.

Reportedly, Gambhir's initial choice for his batting and bowling coaches are the KKR batting coach Abhishek Nayar and the former Indian fast bowler Vinay Kumar. While Jonty Rhodes and other names have been doing rounds for the role of fielding coach.

However, according to media reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not in sync with the choice of the new head coach and has shortlisted a few names for the bowling coach.

News agency ANI citing sources has said former seamers Zaheer Khan and Lakshmipathy Balaji are being considered for the position of national team's bowling coach.

"BCCI discussing the names of Zaheer Khan and Lakshmipati Balaji for the position of bowling coach. BCCI is not interested in the name of Vinay Kumar," sources told ANI.

India's third-highest wicket-taker by a pacer in ODIs, Zaheer has picked up 311 Test wickets in 92 matches and overall, 610 scalps in 309 international matches across all formats for Men in Blue. He is considered one of the greatest left-arm pacers to have played the sport.

Balaji has represented Team India in eight Test matches where he has managed to snap 27 wickets at an average of 37.18. On the other hand, he has bagged 34 wickets in 30 ODIs at an average of 39.52.

(With ANI inputs)

