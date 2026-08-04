Zay Flowers to sign four-year $140 million extension with Baltimore Ravens

Zay Flowers is staying in Baltimore for the long haul. The standout wide receiver and the Ravens have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth up to $140 million, locking in one of the NFL’s rising stars through the prime of his career.

The deal averages $35 million per season. Initial details put the guaranteed money at $108 million, though some of that figure may not be fully guaranteed at signing. Either way, the numbers place Flowers firmly among the top 10 wide receivers in the league for both total guarantees and average annual value. It is also the largest financial commitment the Baltimore Ravens have ever made to a wide receiver.

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Contract details and what it means for Baltimore Ravens Zay Flowers was set to play the 2026 season on the final year of his rookie deal. Baltimore Ravens had already exercised his fifth-year option for 2027, but general manager Eric DeCosta had repeatedly said he expected a long-term agreement before the regular season began. That prediction has now come true.

The extension gives the Ravens security at a critical position while rewarding a player who has rapidly become the face of their young receiving corps. After previously locking up safety Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore has now secured two cornerstone pieces from its highly regarded 2022 and 2023 draft classes.

Absence from practice linked to negotiations Zay Flowers’ absence from recent practice sessions had sparked injury concerns among fans. The Baltimore Ravens had not immediately explained why he was not participating. It now appears the time away was connected to finalizing the contract rather than any physical setback. The team has still not confirmed the exact reason, but the timing of the announcement offers a clear alternative explanation.

From draft pick to franchise record holder Selected 22nd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Zay Flowers has developed into the most productive homegrown wide receiver in Baltimore Ravens history. Through three seasons, he has piled up 237 receptions for 3,128 yards and 14 touchdowns. He earned Pro Bowl honors in both 2024 and 2025. Last season, he set a franchise single-season record for a wide receiver with 1,211 receiving yards.

Those numbers, combined with his ability to work from multiple alignments, made him a priority for the organization. Flowers himself made it clear throughout the offseason that he wanted to remain in Baltimore alongside Lamar Jackson.