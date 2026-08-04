Zay Flowers to sign four-year $140 million extension with Baltimore Ravens

Zay Flowers is staying in Baltimore for the long haul. The standout wide receiver and the Ravens have agreed to a four-year contract extension worth up to $140 million, locking in one of the NFL’s rising stars through the prime of his career.

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The deal averages $35 million per season. Initial details put the guaranteed money at $108 million, though some of that figure may not be fully guaranteed at signing. Either way, the numbers place Flowers firmly among the top 10 wide receivers in the league for both total guarantees and average annual value. It is also the largest financial commitment the Baltimore Ravens have ever made to a wide receiver.

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Contract details and what it means for Baltimore Ravens Zay Flowers was set to play the 2026 season on the final year of his rookie deal. Baltimore Ravens had already exercised his fifth-year option for 2027, but general manager Eric DeCosta had repeatedly said he expected a long-term agreement before the regular season began. That prediction has now come true.

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The extension gives the Ravens security at a critical position while rewarding a player who has rapidly become the face of their young receiving corps. After previously locking up safety Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore has now secured two cornerstone pieces from its highly regarded 2022 and 2023 draft classes.

Absence from practice linked to negotiations Zay Flowers’ absence from recent practice sessions had sparked injury concerns among fans. The Baltimore Ravens had not immediately explained why he was not participating. It now appears the time away was connected to finalizing the contract rather than any physical setback. The team has still not confirmed the exact reason, but the timing of the announcement offers a clear alternative explanation.

From draft pick to franchise record holder Selected 22nd overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, Zay Flowers has developed into the most productive homegrown wide receiver in Baltimore Ravens history. Through three seasons, he has piled up 237 receptions for 3,128 yards and 14 touchdowns. He earned Pro Bowl honors in both 2024 and 2025. Last season, he set a franchise single-season record for a wide receiver with 1,211 receiving yards.

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Those numbers, combined with his ability to work from multiple alignments, made him a priority for the organization. Flowers himself made it clear throughout the offseason that he wanted to remain in Baltimore alongside Lamar Jackson.

New offense and higher expectations The timing of the deal also aligns with the arrival of new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle. Zay Flowers had already expressed excitement about working with Doyle, who spent last season as a non-playcalling coordinator in Chicago under Ben Johnson. With a dynamic No. 1 receiver now locked in, Doyle has a ready-made centerpiece for the Ravens’ passing attack. The extension keeps Flowers in purple and black through his mid-to-late 20s, giving the Ravens continuity at a position that has long been a question mark.

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About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.