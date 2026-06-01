Zee Entertainment partners with FIFA to broadcast football world cups from 2026 to 2034

Zee Entertainment has partnered with FIFA to bring 39 global football events, including FIFA World Cup 2026, FIFA World Cup 2030 and FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, for Indian fans. The FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks-off on 11th June 2026.

Zee Entertainment said on Monday it had secured the rights to broadcast the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 38 other FIFA events through 2034, ending a months-long standoff over the tournament's availability in one of the world's last unsold major markets.

The official statement read, “The Company has emerged as one of the most powerful sports destination for the youth of our Nation by partnering with Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to bring the world’s biggest football properties - FIFA World Cup 2026™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™ editions, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ in 2027, along with other key FIFA events up to 2034 and docu-series content, for the Indian market.”

It added, “'Z’ will be the home of football, airing major FIFA events, including the FIFA Men’s U-17 World Cup™ (2026-2034), FIFA Women’s U-17 World Cup™ (2026-2034), FIFA U-20 Men’s World Cup™ (2027, 2029, 2031 and 2033), FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™ (2026, 2028, 2030, 2032 and 2034), FIFA Futsal Men’s World Cup™ (2028 and 2032), FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup™ (2029 and 2033), FIFA Women’s World Cup™ (2027) and FIFA Intercontinental Cup™ (2026-2030), in addition to the FIFA World Cup 2026™ and FIFA World Cup 2030™.”

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Commenting on the strategic partnership, Punit Goenka, CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “We are excited to bring one of the world’s biggest sporting spectacles to Indian audiences. Football cuts across regions and demographics, and the investments in garnering the media rights and launching dedicated sports channels, reflect our clear belief in its long-term potential.

"Our approach has been to invest in properties where we see current relevance and future growth potential. Our partnership with FIFA will enable us to unlock the true value of the sport in line with our sharp focus on growth and profitability, while amplifying the excitement of the game for every fan," Goenka said.

Meanwhile, Romy Gai, FIFA Chief Business Officer stated, “The FIFA World Cup is the greatest show on earth, and we are glad to partner with ‘Z’ for the first time, to bring this global spectacle to India."

Gai said the Indian market is of strategic importance for FIFA as it displays immense potential driven by a young and passionate audience.

“We believe the extensive broadcast and digital distribution ecosystem of ‘Z’, coupled with their deep understanding of local viewers and multi-platform capabilities, will play a pivotal role in expanding the reach of football with fans across every part of India,” Gai added, as per the press note.

Financial terms were not disclosed. FIFA had initially sought about $100 million for the India package covering the 2026 and 2030 World Cups before slashing its asking price to $60 million, Reuters previously reported.

The agreement comes just 10 days before the tournament kicks off on June 11 across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

India's dominant sports broadcaster JioStar, the Reliance-Disney joint venture that aired the 2022 World Cup through its predecessor Viacom18, had offered about $20 million for the rights but was rejected by FIFA, Reuters previously reported.