Zee launches campaign with actor Shah Rukh Khan to promote International League T20

The league features six franchise teams - Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates, Sharjah Warriors with cricketers including Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Rovman Powell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, James Vince, Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan.
NEW DELHI: Media & entertainment company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., which has a strategic investment in DP World-sponsored cricket tournament International League T20, has launched an ad film featuring actor Shah Rukh Khan.
The film aims to build excitement around the cricket tournament. Its ‘Har Ball Bawaal’ campaign speaks of the myriad emotions at play when passionate players of the sport clash on the cricket field, the company said in a statement.
Given the frenzy that surrounds T20 cricket, the commercial speaks of how every new performance by a player settles a past score and how it all boils down to being his “izzat ka sawaal".
The tournament will begin in January in the UAE.
The film shows a batter, and a bowler of opposing teams walk up to the pitch amid cheering fans. As the players prepare for an explosive delivery, the narrator of the film, Shah Rukh Khan, sitting with the crowd and says points and prizes aside, when the game is a matter of a player’s pride, then every ball will be an explosive contest.
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.