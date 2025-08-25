Zimbabwe picks experienced squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka

Harare [Zimbabwe], August 25 (ANI): Craig Ervine is set to lead Zimbabwe as the team management announced a 16-member squad for the two-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. The matches will be played on August 29 and 31 at the Harare Sports Club.

Wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor marks his return to the ODI side while Richard Ngarava comes back from injury to boost the bowling attack alongside Blessing Muzarabani, as per the ICC.

The squad also includes four players who were not featured in Zimbabwe's ODI series against Ireland: Clive Madande, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, and an uncapped seamer, Ernest Masuku.

Zimbabwe Convener of Selectors David Mutendera believes Taylor's presence in the squad will lift the dressing room.

"We are delighted to welcome Brendan back into the fold. His experience and quality are invaluable, especially in pressure situations, and his presence will no doubt lift the dressing room," David Mutendera said as quoted by ICC.

"This squad has been selected to give us the best chance against a strong Sri Lankan side. We have combined proven match-winners with players who are hungry to make their mark, and that mix of experience and energy will be crucial as we transition from red-ball cricket to the fast pace of ODIs," he added.

Both the captain Ervine and the head coach Justin Sammons felt that the adjustment from red-ball cricket to the ODIs is going to be a test.

"We've just come off a tough red-ball series and now it's about adjusting to the tempo and intensity of one-day cricket. Sri Lanka is a strong white-ball side and will punish any lapses, so we need to be sharp from ball one," Sammons said.

"Switching from red-ball to white-ball cricket is always a test, especially against a team of Sri Lanka's calibre. We need to stay flexible, back our plans and make the most of our home conditions to compete strongly in both matches," skipper Ervine added, while mirroring the coach's thoughts," he added.

Zimbabwe played their last ODI in February, having played seven Tests post that. The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I tournament in early September.