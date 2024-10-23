Zimbabwe shatters T20I world record with 344-run total, surpasses India’s previous record for Test nations

Zimbabwe cricket team created history on Wednesday by posting the highest-ever team total in T20 internationals, amassing 344 for 4 against Gambia during a Group B clash at the T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier in Nairobi. The total surpassed the previous record of 314, set by Nepal against Mongolia in the 2023 Asian Games.

The team record total propelled Zimbabwe to surpass even India’s 297 for 6, which was the highest T20I score by a Test-playing nation until today.

Captain Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe’s star player who has also featured in the IPL for Punjab Kings, was the architect of the innings. Raza blasted an unbeaten 133 from just 43 balls, hammering 15 sixes in his innings, although it fell short of the world record for most sixes in a T20 innings, which is 18 by Sahil Chauhan of Estonia.

Raza, who entered after the second wicket fell in the seventh over, smashed a total of seven fours during his explosive innings. He reached his century in just 33 balls, tying Namibia’s Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton for the second-fastest hundred in T20I cricket. However, Raza’s effort was still six balls slower than the 27-ball century record set by Estonia’s Sahil Chauhan against Cyprus in June.

Raza's powerful performance was backed by Zimbabwe's aggressive batting, with the team hitting a staggering 27 sixes and 30 boundaries overall. Their monumental total shattered previous T20I records.

Australian opener Aaron Finch continues to hold the record for the highest individual score in T20Is, with his 172 against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2018.

Though Raza's 15 sixes were the highlight, the innings was a team effort, with significant contributions from Zimbabwe's top order.