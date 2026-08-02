Who is Zyhir Hope? Meet Detroit Tigers’ new top prospect from Tarik Skubal trade

The Detroit Tigers made a tough call this weekend when they sent two-time American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In return, they landed three prospects, and the clear centerpiece is 21-year-old outfielder Zyhir Hope.

Tigers fans wondering if the return can ease the pain of losing their ace now have a name to watch closely. Here is what you need to know about Hope and why scouts see real upside.

From late-round draft pick to top-25 prospect Zyhir Hope was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 11th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Colonial Forge High School in Virginia. The Dodgers acquired him just months later in the January 2024 deal that sent Michael Busch to Chicago.

He has climbed steadily since then. At 5-foot-10 and 193 pounds, Hope is built like a running back with impressive strength and bat speed. MLB Pipeline ranks him as the No. 25 prospect in baseball, and he was the Dodgers’ No. 5 overall prospect before the trade.

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Monster season at Double-A Tulsa Hope has put together a breakout 2026 campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Double-A affiliate in Tulsa. Through roughly 425 plate appearances, he is hitting .293 with a .369 on-base percentage and .530 slugging percentage for an .899 OPS. He has smashed 23 home runs, driven in 87 runs, and stolen 18 bases in 21 attempts.

Those numbers show a well-rounded skill set: power to clear the fences, contact ability, and enough speed to create havoc once he reaches base. He has also drawn walks at a solid rate while handling the jump in competition.

When could Zyhir Hope reach the Majors? Zyhir Hope remains in Double-A and is still only 21 years old. Most projections point toward a 2027 big-league arrival, though an earlier look is possible if injuries open a path or if he continues forcing the issue.

The Detroit Tigers currently have Riley Greene and Zach McKinstry in the outfield, and highly regarded prospect Max Clark just received his first major-league call-up. That creates some traffic, but Detroit’s farm system just got a significant boost. Hope can play all three outfield positions, which gives the organization flexibility as they rebuild around younger talent.

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What this means for Detroit Tigers fans Losing a pitcher of Tarik Skubal’s caliber hurts in the short term. Yet Hope offers the kind of athletic, power-speed profile that can become a cornerstone. He is not a finished product, and patience will be required. Still, landing a top-25 prospect with this kind of production and tools package gives Detroit a legitimate building block.