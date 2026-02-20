Neymar hints at possible retirement by end of 2026 amid injury struggles and World Cup dream

Neymar, the Brazilian football icon, has opened up about the uncertainty surrounding his future, admitting he might hang up his boots as early as December 2026. The 34-year-old forward, battling persistent injuries, is focusing on regaining peak form with Santos while eyeing a spot in Brazil's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Return to Santos and the recent knee surgery Neymar rejoined his boyhood club Santos in 2025, marking an emotional homecoming after years in Europe with Barcelona, PSG, and Al-Hilal. However, injuries have plagued his time back in Brazil. He underwent meniscus surgery on his left knee in December 2025, causing him to miss several matches. This followed a previous anterior cruciate ligament injury that sidelined him for nearly a year.

Despite the setbacks, Neymar recently made his 2026 season debut for Santos, playing in a convincing win. His contract, extended through the end of 2026, gives him a platform to rebuild fitness and contribute to the team.

Confident in fitness recovery The talented playmaker has emphasized a careful, step-by-step approach to his comeback. He explained why he chose rest over rushing back.

“I wanted to come back at 100% this season, which is why I was rested for some matches. I know a lot of people are saying all sorts of things and don't understand the day-to-day reality, but I have to face it."

He also praised Santos' support, “Santos has put an excellent plan in place regarding this. Of course, I wanted to come back to help my team, but in the end, I preferred to rest myself so I could come back at 100%, pain-free, fear-free, and in top form."

Neymar expressed relief after his recent appearance, “I managed to come back well in the last match. I am happy and relieved to be back a little stronger than before. Obviously, I need to get back into my rhythm, but with perseverance, I will reach 100%. I am taking it step by step."

Neymar expresses retirement plans While optimistic about the present, Neymar remained candid about what lies ahead. In a recent interview with CazeTV, he revealed his mindset is day-to-day, guided by instinct.

“I don't know what the future holds; my instincts will decide. One day at a time.”

He elaborated further, “I don't know what will happen from now on, next year. It might be that December comes and I want to retire. I am living year by year. This year is crucial, not only for Santos, but also for the Brazilian national team and for me.”

The 2026 World Cup, co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, represents a potential swansong for the Brazil all-time leading scorer. Under coach Carlo Ancelotti, Neymar is determined to prove his fitness and earn a call-up, but injuries have raised doubts.