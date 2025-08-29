Kansas City Chiefs net worth: Here's all you need to know about earnings of Travis Kelce's side

Kansas City Chiefs, which features pop sensation Taylor Swift's partner Travis Kelce, is counted among the most valuable franchises in the National Football League (NFL). In recent years, the Chiefs have taken football to another level and have featured in five of the last six Super Bowl matches since 2020, ensuring victory two times in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

The Chiefs have been among the top contenders, especially since they roped in Andy Reid as the head coach and paired him with Patrick Mahomes, who was the first-round pick for the franchise during the 2017 NFL Draft, Sports Illustrated reported.

Kansas City Chiefs: What to expect next season? The Chiefs are marking their entry into the 2025 campaign as the winners of two of the last three Super Bowls as well as bagging three consecutive AFC championships. Earlier this year, they faced a 40-22 defeat against Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Though few experts doubt that they might have come down off the mountain top in the league, many suggest that the side continues to remain in full swing.

During the 2025 campaign, the franchise has bagged the maximum number of primetime games at seven. Also, they are geared up to face Los Angeles Chargers as their Week 1 opponents overseas in Brazil's Sao Paulo.

Kansas City Chiefs net worth In terms of the monetary value, all of the 32 franchises in the National Football League differ from each other.

Forbes has come up with "The NFL’s Most Valuable Teams for 2025," highlighting how all the 32 teams are worth $7.1 billion on an average, marking a 25% jump on a year-over-year basis.

However, many of the Kansas City Chiefs fans might be surprised to know that their favorite NFL franchise has been placed in the latter half of the rankings.

As per the Forbes data, the franchise has a total net worth of $6.2 billion and is placed in the 22nd position, witnessing a year-over-year change of 28%.

The NFL side has total revenue of $610 million and its operating income stands at $66 million.

This means, the Chiefs do not operate with the most money compared to other teams in the franchise.

Forbes report states that the team values are "enterprise values (equity plus net debt) and include the economics of the team’s stadium (including non-NFL revenue that accrues to the team’s owner) but not the value of the stadium real estate itself."

FAQs Which NFL side has the highest net worth? As per Forbes data, Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable NFL side, with net worth of $13 billion.

Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce engaged? Yes, the couple announced their engagement on August 26.