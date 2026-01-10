NFL All-Pro team: Matthew Stafford’s historic first, Myles Garrett’s record-breaking sacks headline elite selections

The 2025 NFL season delivered unforgettable performances, and on Saturday (January 10), the Associated Press unveiled its prestigious All-Pro Team, celebrating the league’s very best. From a veteran quarterback finally earning his long-overdue recognition to a defensive player shattering the single-season sack record, this year’s roster blends experience, breakout stars, and historic milestones.
Matthew Stafford, the 37-year-old Los Angeles Rams signal-caller, captured his first career first-team All-Pro honor after 17 seasons of excellence. He outpolled New England’s Drake Maye (18 votes) and Buffalo’s Josh Allen (1 vote) with 31 first-place selections. Stafford led the NFL in passing yards (4,707) and touchdowns (46) while posting a remarkable 109.2 passer rating.
“That’s amazing,” Stafford said. “I did not see that coming. Played a lot of years. A lot of respect for this game. A lot of respect for the other guys who do what I do. It’s not an easy thing to do. It means a lot.”
The achievement places him in rare company as only the second quarterback to earn first-team All-Pro in his 17th season or later.
Three players received votes from all 50 media members. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Cleveland edge rusher Myles Garrett. Garrett’s 23 sacks set a new NFL single-season record, cementing his place among the game’s all-time great pass rushers. Arizona tight end Trey McBride came agonizingly close to unanimity with 49 first-place votes.
The defensive side featured edge standouts Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, and Will Anderson Jr, along with interior linemen Jeffery Simmons and Zach Allen.
Parsons, sidelined by a late-season ACL tear, stayed positive, “That’s great. Needed that for real. Look forward to trying to get back to that same status this offseason.”
Rookies continued to shine, with second-year corners Quinyon Mitchell (Eagles) and Cooper DeJean (Eagles) earning spots, plus special teams contributors like Titans punt returner Chimera Dike. “That’s awesome,” Dike said. “Everyone wants to be All-Pro one day… To be able to do that in my first year, I’m just thankful [special teams] coach [John Fassel] and my teammates had belief in me.”
The Denver Broncos paced all clubs with four first-team selections, including standout offensive linemen and special teamer Devon Key. Eighteen players made their first-team All-Pro debut, reflecting the league’s mix of youth and veteran brilliance.
As wild-card weekend heats up, these All-Pro honorees add extra excitement to the playoff picture. The 2025 team, chosen under the AP’s proven voting system, stands as the definitive snapshot of a thrilling regular season.