NFL All-Pro team: Matthew Stafford’s historic first, Myles Garrett’s record-breaking sacks headline elite selections

The 2025 NFL season delivered unforgettable performances, and on Saturday (January 10), the Associated Press unveiled its prestigious All-Pro Team, celebrating the league’s very best. From a veteran quarterback finally earning his long-overdue recognition to a defensive player shattering the single-season sack record, this year’s roster blends experience, breakout stars, and historic milestones.

Mathew Stafford’s breakthrough at age 37 Matthew Stafford, the 37-year-old Los Angeles Rams signal-caller, captured his first career first-team All-Pro honor after 17 seasons of excellence. He outpolled New England’s Drake Maye (18 votes) and Buffalo’s Josh Allen (1 vote) with 31 first-place selections. Stafford led the NFL in passing yards (4,707) and touchdowns (46) while posting a remarkable 109.2 passer rating.

“That’s amazing,” Stafford said. “I did not see that coming. Played a lot of years. A lot of respect for this game. A lot of respect for the other guys who do what I do. It’s not an easy thing to do. It means a lot.”

The achievement places him in rare company as only the second quarterback to earn first-team All-Pro in his 17th season or later.

Unanimous superstars light up the list Three players received votes from all 50 media members. Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Cleveland edge rusher Myles Garrett. Garrett’s 23 sacks set a new NFL single-season record, cementing his place among the game’s all-time great pass rushers. Arizona tight end Trey McBride came agonizingly close to unanimity with 49 first-place votes.

Dominant defenses and rising rookies The defensive side featured edge standouts Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, and Will Anderson Jr, along with interior linemen Jeffery Simmons and Zach Allen.

Parsons, sidelined by a late-season ACL tear, stayed positive, “That’s great. Needed that for real. Look forward to trying to get back to that same status this offseason.”

Rookies continued to shine, with second-year corners Quinyon Mitchell (Eagles) and Cooper DeJean (Eagles) earning spots, plus special teams contributors like Titans punt returner Chimera Dike. “That’s awesome,” Dike said. “Everyone wants to be All-Pro one day… To be able to do that in my first year, I’m just thankful [special teams] coach [John Fassel] and my teammates had belief in me.”

Denver Broncos lead team honors The Denver Broncos paced all clubs with four first-team selections, including standout offensive linemen and special teamer Devon Key. Eighteen players made their first-team All-Pro debut, reflecting the league’s mix of youth and veteran brilliance.

