NFL Awards 2025 finalists announced: MVP race heats up ahead of Honors ceremony

The NFL and Associated Press released the complete list of finalists for the league’s eight major individual awards following the 2025 regular season. With no major shocks in the nominations, attention immediately turned to the Most Valuable Player (MVP) category, where a veteran quarterback holds a narrow lead over a dynamic second-year star in what’s shaping up as one of the most competitive MVP votes in recent seasons.
Multiple players appear across categories, reflecting dominant campaigns that impacted both sides of the ball. The Coach of the Year race also delivers intrigue, featuring coaches who orchestrated impressive rebuilds alongside those who guided already talented rosters to new heights.
All winners will be revealed during the live 2026 NFL Honors show on Thursday, February 5, at 9 PM ET. Hosted by Jon Hamm, the ceremony will be aired on NBC and Peacock, just three days before Super Bowl 60 takes center stage.
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots
Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams
Liam Coen, Jacksonville Jaguars
Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears
Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks
Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers
Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots
Vic Fangio, Philadelphia Eagles
Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings
Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos
Klint Kubiak, Seattle Seahawks
Josh McDaniels, New England Patriots
Stefon Diggs, WR, New England Patriots
Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots
Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams
Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks
Will Anderson Jr., DE, Houston Texans
Nik Bonitto, LB, Denver Broncos
Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns
Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions
Micah Parsons, DL, Green Bay Packers
Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers
Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints
Abdul Carter, LB, New York Giants
Nick Emmanwori, S, Seattle Seahawks
James Pearce Jr., DE, Atlanta Falcons
Carson Schwesinger, LB, Cleveland Browns
Xavier Watts, S, Atlanta Falcons
