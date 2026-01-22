NFL Awards 2025 finalists announced: MVP race heats up ahead of Honors ceremony

The NFL and Associated Press released the complete list of finalists for the league’s eight major individual awards following the 2025 regular season. With no major shocks in the nominations, attention immediately turned to the Most Valuable Player (MVP) category, where a veteran quarterback holds a narrow lead over a dynamic second-year star in what’s shaping up as one of the most competitive MVP votes in recent seasons.

Multiple players appear across categories, reflecting dominant campaigns that impacted both sides of the ball. The Coach of the Year race also delivers intrigue, featuring coaches who orchestrated impressive rebuilds alongside those who guided already talented rosters to new heights.

Live streaming details All winners will be revealed during the live 2026 NFL Honors show on Thursday, February 5, at 9 PM ET. Hosted by Jon Hamm, the ceremony will be aired on NBC and Peacock, just three days before Super Bowl 60 takes center stage.

Who are the 2025 NFL MVP finalists? Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Coach of the year finalists Liam Coen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears

Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks

Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots

Who earned assistant coach of the year nominations? Vic Fangio, Philadelphia Eagles

Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings

Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos

Klint Kubiak, Seattle Seahawks

Josh McDaniels, New England Patriots

Which players are up for comeback player of the year? Stefon Diggs, WR, New England Patriots

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Who are nominated for the offensive player of the year category? Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots

Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seattle Seahawks

Defensive player of the year finalists Will Anderson Jr., DE, Houston Texans

Nik Bonitto, LB, Denver Broncos

Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions

Micah Parsons, DL, Green Bay Packers

Offensive rookie of the year finalists Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TreVeyon Henderson, RB, New England Patriots

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Carolina Panthers

Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints

Which rookies contend for defensive rookie of the year? Abdul Carter, LB, New York Giants

Nick Emmanwori, S, Seattle Seahawks

James Pearce Jr., DE, Atlanta Falcons

Carson Schwesinger, LB, Cleveland Browns