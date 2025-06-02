NFL: Cobee Bryant’s cryptic post comparing Lamar Jackson to James Harden sparks fury among Baltimore Ravens fans

Cobee Bryant, a young rookie for the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL (National Football League), recently sparked debate with a mysterious post. The Snapchat post displayed an edited image merging two different identities, NFL's Lamar Jackson and NBA star player James Harden. This resulted in the creation of a buzz on social media as fans bashed Bryant.

What happened? Bryant, who plays as a defensive back, shared a meme on Snapchat with a combined image of James Harden’s face with the body of Lamar Jackson. While Lamar is a star quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens and is known for his agile running and passing skills, James is a basketball player famous for his scoring ability but is often criticized for underperforming in NBA playoffs.

Interpretations of the post The post didn't mention any caption or an explicit explanation leading the fans to interpret Cobee Bryant's intention behind posting the image. The meme suggested that both athletes falter when it matters most, in the playoffs. While it might have been intended as a playful jab, many fans especially in Baltimore, found it disrespectful.

Why did the incident become controversial? Lamar Jackson is a beloved figure in Baltimore, having won two NFL MVP awards for his outstanding performances. However, his team, the Baltimore Ravens, has faced criticism for not advancing far in the NFL playoffs, leading some to unfairly pin the blame on Jackson. Similarly, James Harden, despite being a basketball superstar, has faced scrutiny for his teams’ playoff losses. By linking the two, Bryant’s meme touched a nerve, especially among Ravens fans.

Fan Reactions Baltimore Ravens passionate fans took to social media, particularly X, to express their anger. Many called out Bryant for being a rookie who hasn’t proven himself yet. While Some fans saw it as a playful jab others highly opposed the decision. However, some netizens backed Bryant and extended support with comments in writing comments in his favour.

