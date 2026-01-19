NFL Divisional Round 2026 recap: Broncos survive OT thriller, Patriots roll, Seahawks dominate, Rams edge Bears

The NFL Divisional Round 2026 delivered high-stakes drama, dramatic finishes, and season-altering moments as the field narrowed to the final four teams. With the top seeds entering the fray after byes, the weekend featured blowouts, overtime thrillers, and heartbreaking injuries. Here's a complete recap of the action that shaped the path to Super Bowl LX.

AFC: Denver Broncos edge Buffalo Bills in OT thriller; New England Patriots dominate Houston Texans Saturday kicked off with a classic in Denver, where the top-seeded Denver Broncos outlasted the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in overtime. The game featured back-and-forth scoring and clutch plays. A 23-yard field goal in extra time sealed the win for Denver, but it came at a steep price. As quarterback Bo Nix suffered a fractured ankle, ending his season. The young signal-caller had been a key driver of the Broncos' success, leading the league with seven game-winning drives during the regular season. Backup Jarret Stidham will now step in for the AFC Championship.

The New England Patriots hosted the Houston Texans and delivered a convincing performance. New England's defense forced five turnovers, including a pick-six from Marcus Jones in the second quarter that swung momentum early.

Drake Maye showed poise in the matchup, throwing for 179 yards. Despite Houston boasting the NFL's top regular-season defense, they crumbled under pressure.

NFC: Seattle Seahawks crush 49ers; Los Angeles Rams survive Chicago Bears in OT nail-biter In the NFC, the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks dismantled the San Francisco 49ers 41-6. Seattle's defense overwhelmed an injury-riddled 49ers squad, while quarterback Sam Darnold shook off past playoff demons with a strong outing. The blowout avenged an earlier regular-season split and solidified Seattle's dominance in the division.

Sunday's finale brought freezing conditions and tension to Chicago, where the Los Angeles Rams edged the Chicago Bears 20-17 in overtime. Despite late heroics from Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, Los Angeles prevailed on the road in a gritty, low-scoring battle. The win sent the Rams to their first NFC Championship since their Super Bowl-winning 2021 run.

