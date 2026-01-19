NFL Divisional Round 2026 recap: Broncos survive OT thriller, Patriots roll, Seahawks dominate, Rams edge Bears

The NFL Divisional Round 2026 delivered high-stakes drama, dramatic finishes, and season-altering moments as the field narrowed to the final four teams. With the top seeds entering the fray after byes, the weekend featured blowouts, overtime thrillers, and heartbreaking injuries. Here's a complete recap of the action that shaped the path to Super Bowl LX.
Saturday kicked off with a classic in Denver, where the top-seeded Denver Broncos outlasted the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in overtime. The game featured back-and-forth scoring and clutch plays. A 23-yard field goal in extra time sealed the win for Denver, but it came at a steep price. As quarterback Bo Nix suffered a fractured ankle, ending his season. The young signal-caller had been a key driver of the Broncos' success, leading the league with seven game-winning drives during the regular season. Backup Jarret Stidham will now step in for the AFC Championship.
The New England Patriots hosted the Houston Texans and delivered a convincing performance. New England's defense forced five turnovers, including a pick-six from Marcus Jones in the second quarter that swung momentum early.
Drake Maye showed poise in the matchup, throwing for 179 yards. Despite Houston boasting the NFL's top regular-season defense, they crumbled under pressure.
In the NFC, the top-seeded Seattle Seahawks dismantled the San Francisco 49ers 41-6. Seattle's defense overwhelmed an injury-riddled 49ers squad, while quarterback Sam Darnold shook off past playoff demons with a strong outing. The blowout avenged an earlier regular-season split and solidified Seattle's dominance in the division.
Sunday's finale brought freezing conditions and tension to Chicago, where the Los Angeles Rams edged the Chicago Bears 20-17 in overtime. Despite late heroics from Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, Los Angeles prevailed on the road in a gritty, low-scoring battle. The win sent the Rams to their first NFC Championship since their Super Bowl-winning 2021 run.
The conference title games are set. In the AFC, the Broncos host the Patriots, while in the NFC, the Seahawks welcome the Rams. Injuries like Nix's add uncertainty, but these matchups promise more intensity as teams chase a Super Bowl berth on February 8, 2026, in Santa Clara.