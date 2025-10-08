NFL fans in London get apology, partial refunds after Vikings-Browns ticketing glitch; all you need to know

NFL fans eager to watch the Minnesota Vikings take on the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London faced unexpected delays due to a malfunction in the OnePass ticketing app on October 5. The game ended in the Vikings securing a 21-17 comeback victory over the Browns.

The issue stemmed from a malfunction in the NFL OnePass app, powered by Ticketmaster, which left some fans stuck in long lines before the beginning of the game. In response, Ticketmaster issued an apology and offered partial refund credits.

Statement by the company The excitement of the NFL’s international game was overshadowed for some fans when the OnePass app failed to properly display tickets, causing significant entry delays.

The company acknowledged the issue, stating, “The experience fell short of our standards and the service we aim to deliver on behalf of the NFL.”

To address the inconvenience, Ticketmaster provided a credit worth 50% of the ticket’s face value to affected account holders. Despite the stadium’s near-capacity attendance of 61,082, which was comparable to previous games, the ticketing glitch disrupted the experience for the crowd impacted by the problem.

Also Read | Who is Ryan Flournoy? Dallas Cowboys rising star shines in NFL Week 5

Details about the partial refund Ticketmaster’s compensation comes with conditions. The 50% credit can be applied toward tickets for the upcoming Denver Broncos vs New York Jets game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. If unused, the credit will be converted into a Ticketmaster gift card, which fans can use for future purchases across the platform. The company’s email to affected fans noted, “You’ll be able to use this gift card across our site for future events.”

However, this approach has drawn criticism for not being a true refund. Instead of returning cash, Ticketmaster’s solution requires fans to spend more money with the company to benefit from the credit.

Coordinated response In a joint statement, Ticketmaster, the NFL, and Tottenham Hotspur emphasized their efforts to resolve the issue swiftly.