NFL legend Brett Favre provides candid update on Parkinson's disease battle, one year after diagnosis

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre opened up about his ongoing struggle with Parkinson's disease in a recent episode of his podcast, offering fans a rare glimpse into how the condition affects his daily life. The 56-year-old NFL icon, known for his toughness on the field, shared details about his symptoms and outlook as 2025 comes to a close.

Podcast revelation During the latest episode of "4th and Favre," Brett Favre discussed his health while chatting about fellow quarterback Philip Rivers' potential NFL comeback at age 44. The former Green Bay Packers star reflected on his own playing days, noting he had been training intensely until Parkinson's symptoms emerged.

He admitted to initially believing there was only one form of the disease. "I am probably like most people, I thought there was just one Parkinson’s, and that was it. There is not. There are multiple, many forms of Parkinson’s," he said. “And I have what’s called idiopathic, which is the most common.”

Brett Favre's NFL legacy Brett Favre's 20-year career spanned from 1991 to 2010 with the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, and Minnesota Vikings. He threw for 71,838 yards and a record 508 touchdown passes at the time, leading the Packers to a Super Bowl victory in 1997.

Details about his specific symptoms Brett Favre explained common misconceptions about Parkinson's, particularly the assumption that shaking is the primary sign. "And I think the other thing most people think when they hear of Parkinson’s is they think of shaking," he shared.

“I get from time to time, ‘Oh you must not be too bad because you don’t shake.’ I have very little shaking. I have some, but it’s pretty rare. But as I have learned, the Parkinson’s that I have has three different characteristics. One of those three you will have as the dominant side effect. It’s cognitive and memory is one. Shaking and tremors are two. And rigidity and stiffness are three. I major in the rigidity and stiffness.”

The rigidity impacts him most noticeably in the mornings. "So, when I wake up in the morning before I take my medicine, I am as close to a 2 by 4 as you could possibly get. And once I take my medicine, it’s like the muscles and the joints kind of ease their grip on me."

Toward the end of the day, fatigue brings minor tremors, but Favre reported his cognitive and memory functions remain stable for now.

Also Read | Who Was Billy Howton? NFL legend and Green Bay Packers star passes away at 95

Hope amid no cure Despite managing symptoms with medication, Favre remained realistic about the progressive nature of Parkinson's.