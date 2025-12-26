Why are NFL players wearing candy cane patches on Christmas Day 2025 jerseys? Check details

As fans tuned in for the NFL's exciting Christmas Day tripleheader on Thursday (December 25), they spotted a delightful holiday detail, candy cane patches adorning the jerseys of the competing teams.
This festive touch, now in its second year, added seasonal charm to the high-stakes action on the field. These eye-catching additions highlight the league's growing tradition of celebrating holidays with unique uniform elements.
The 2025 holiday jersey patch features the iconic NFL shield in the center, flanked by two crossed candy canes in classic red and white stripes. Below the shield, the year 2025 is prominently displayed. This design continues the tradition that began in 2024, adding a sweet, seasonal flair to the uniforms.
Along with the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders, who are currently facing each other, teams playing on Christmas Day will adorn the festive patches.
Detroit Lions
Minnesota Vikings
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
The league uses these special patches to enhance the festive atmosphere and promote big holiday games. The patches add visual excitement, similar to how alternate uniforms or throwbacks engage fans. Overall, the candy cane patches brought extra holiday magic to NFL Christmas 2025, blending sport with seasonal spirit.
These candy cane patches perfectly captured the 2025 holiday spirit, small but sweet additions to epic games. They reminded everyone that NFL Christmas is here to stay, mixing competition with celebration.
As viewership rises, expect more creative holiday elements to keep the tradition fresh and engaging in the coming years.
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders – 1:00 PM ET / 11:30 PM IST
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings – 4:30 PM ET / 3:00 AM IST (Friday)
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs – 8:15 PM ET / 6:45 AM IST (Friday)
