NFL playoff picture Week 17: Key clinching scenarios, full schedule for Sunday and more

As the 2025 NFL regular season heads into its final stretch, Week 17 brings intense drama to the playoff race. With several teams already locked into postseason spots after Saturday's action, Sunday's games could seal division titles, top seeds, and more. Only a handful of berths remain open, but seeding battles and division crowns are wide open.

Current playoff picture overview Entering Sunday (December 28), the AFC and NFC landscapes have sharpened. In the AFC, the Denver Broncos hold the No. 1 seed after clinching the West, while the New England Patriots lead the East chase. The Jacksonville Jaguars top the South, and the Pittsburgh Steelers can wrap up the North today. Wild cards include strong contenders like the Bills, and others solidified over the weekend.

Over in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks sit atop the West with a chance for the conference's top spot. The Chicago Bears have secured the North, and the Carolina Panthers are fighting for the South crown. Sunday matchups could lock in more clarity, especially with key games pitting contenders directly against each other.

Denver Broncos: Chasing the AFC top seed The Broncos can clinch the AFC's No. 1 seed with:

Patriots loss + Bills loss or tie + Jaguars loss or tie

This path gives Denver home-field advantage and a bye, rewarding their strong season. A favourable combination of results today could make it happen, putting pressure on other division leaders.

New England Patriots: Locking the AFC East The Patriots clinch the AFC East with:

Patriots win + Bills loss or tie

Patriots tie + Bills loss

The New England Patriots have been consistent, and a victory paired with a Bills stumble would secure their division title for the first time in years.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Securing the AFC North The Steelers clinch the AFC North with:

Steelers win or tie

The Pittsburgh Steelers control their destiny completely. Even a tie today wraps up the division, thanks to tiebreakers and recent performances. This simple outcome would eliminate any Week 18 drama in the North.

Seattle Seahawks: Aiming for NFC dominance The Seahawks clinch the NFC West and the NFC's No. 1 seed with:

Seahawks win + Rams loss or tie + 49ers-Bears tie

The Seattle Seahawks need a win and specific help, including an unlikely tie in the Sunday night game. Clinching the top seed would mean a bye and home-field edge, capping an impressive campaign.

Carolina Panthers: Battling for the NFC South The Panthers clinch the NFC South with:

Panthers win + Buccaneers loss or tie

Panthers tie + Buccaneers loss

A victory today, combined with a Bucs slip, could punch their ticket and shake up the NFC wildcard picture.

Full schedule

Sunday early afternoon window Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins – 1:00 PM ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns – 1:00 PM ET

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 PM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts – 1:00 PM ET

New England Patriots at New York Jets – 1:00 PM ET

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans – 1:00 PM ET

Sunday late afternoon window New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders – 4:05 PM ET

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills – 4:25 PM ET