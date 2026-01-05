NFL playoff picture: Week 18 scenarios, clinched teams and key matchups to watch

The 2025 NFL regular season wraps up with an exciting Week 18, where the final playoff spots and seeding will be decided. While many teams have secured their postseason berths, high-stakes games on Sunday will determine division winners, the AFC's top seed, and who gets crucial home-field advantage.

Teams already in the playoffs Heading into the final week, 12 teams have clinched playoff spots across both conferences.

AFC clinched teams: Denver Broncos (AFC West winners)

New England Patriots (AFC East winners)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans (wild card)

Los Angeles Chargers (wild card)

Buffalo Bills (wild card)

NFC clinched teams: Seattle Seahawks (NFC West winners and current No. 1 seed)

Chicago Bears (NFC North winners)

Philadelphia Eagles (NFC East winners)

San Francisco 49ers (wild card)

Los Angeles Rams (wild card)

Green Bay Packers (wild card, locked into No. 7 seed)

The remaining battles focus on the last AFC spot and the chaotic NFC South.

AFC No. 1 seed still up for grabs The race for the AFC's top seed and its valuable first-round bye is wide open among three strong contenders.

The Denver Broncos (13-3) hold the easiest path: A win against the Los Angeles Chargers secures the No. 1 seed. Even if they lose, they could still claim it with help from losses by the Patriots and Jaguars.

New England Patriots (13-3) need a victory over the Miami Dolphins plus a Broncos loss to leap into the top spot.

Jacksonville Jaguars (12-4) have the longest shot, requiring a win over Tennessee, plus losses by both Denver and New England.

Undecided division races in the AFC In the AFC South, Jacksonville leads at 12-4 over Houston (11-5). The Jaguars clinch the title with a win or tie against Tennessee. Houston needs a win over Indianapolis and a Jaguars loss to steal the crown, and the higher No. 3 seed that comes with it.

The AFC North is a true winner-take-all affair on Monday night. The Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7) host the Baltimore Ravens (8-8). The victor claims the division and a playoff berth; the loser is eliminated.

NFC: Top seed locked, but middle seeds in flux Seattle Seahawks (13-3) have secured the NFC's No. 1 seed and bye after a strong finish, ensuring home-field advantage until the Super Bowl.

The Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles are battling for the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, which impact home games in the early playoff rounds.

The Wild NFC South drama The NFC South is the season's most unpredictable division. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers edged the Carolina Panthers 16-14 on Saturday, keeping things chaotic.

Current records: Tampa Bay (7-9), Carolina (7-9 after the loss), Atlanta (8-8).