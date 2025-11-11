NFL power rankings Week 11: Eagles soar at top, Titans struggle in shakeup

The NFL landscape has shifted dramatically in Week 11, with defending champions holding firm while former powerhouses falter. These updated power rankings reflect performances through Monday Night Football, highlighting resilient winners and struggling squads.

The elite eight teams? 1. Philadelphia Eagles (7-2) – The defending Super Bowl champions held strong atop the NFC rankings, defeating the Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. Their balanced attack and championship experience make them strong contenders in the NFC.

2. Los Angeles Rams (7-2) – Matthew Stafford continues his historic run, becoming the first quarterback ever to throw four touchdown passes with zero interceptions in three consecutive games. The Rams' offensive firepower makes them a threat to dethrone the Eagles.

3. Indianapolis Colts (8-2) – Despite an overtime scare against the Atlanta Falcons, the Colts remain at the top of the AFC standings. Their ability to win despite mistakes speaks to their resilience and mental toughness.

4. New England Patriots (8-2)– Rookie sensation Drake Maye has turned the Patriots into an MVP-caliber team with seven straight victories.

5. Seattle Seahawks (7-2) – The Hawks became the third team in the Super Bowl era (since 1966) to jump out to a 28-0 lead in consecutive weeks. Their opportunistic defense creates constant problems for opponents.

6. Denver Broncos (8-2) – The Broncos have quietly assembled one of the year's best records, with their dominant defense.

7. Detroit Lions (6-3) – Coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties and sparked an offensive explosion with 546 total yards in a 44-22 rout of Washington. The Lions won't finish back-to-back losing weeks for the first time since 2022.

8. Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) – The Chargers notched their third straight win by dismantling Pittsburgh 25-10, though they face setbacks with offensive line injuries.

Rising contenders 9. Buffalo Bills (6-3) – The shocking 30-13 home loss to Miami stung the Bills, but Josh Allen's seventh-ranked QBR and championship experience keep them firmly in the playoff picture. The Bills need to find consistency before the playoffs arrive.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) – The Steelers lead Baltimore by one game in the AFC North despite losing momentum.

11. Green Bay Packers (5-3-1) – Green Bay ranks as the seventh playoff team but faces an uphill climb in the tight NFC North race.

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) – Tom Brady era nostalgia aside, the Bucs control the NFC South but need offensive consistency.

13. Chicago Bears (6-3) – The Bears can be viewed as a loaded playoff threat despite their young defense.

14. Houston Texans (4-5) – The Texans are a two-time defending divisional champion. They can also make a bounce back to the top if they get their QB1 back soon.

15. Baltimore Ravens (4-5) – Three straight victories have put Baltimore within one game of Pittsburgh in the AFC North race.

The middle tier 16. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4) – Despite losing to Houston, Jacksonville sits above the wild card line due to head-to-head tiebreakers.

17. Minnesota Vikings (4-5) – The Vikings' strong defense can't overcome their mediocre offensive inconsistency.

18. San Francisco 49ers (4-5) – The team has somehow stayed competitive. Brock Purdy's eventual return could spark a second-half surge.

19. Carolina Panthers (5-5) – After climbing to 5-5, the Panthers crashed back to earth with a pathetic 17-7 loss to the Saints.

20. Washington Commanders (3-7) – Playing without Jayden Daniels due to injury, Washington's postseason hopes have virtually evaporated.

The bottom dwellers 21. Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1) – Dallas enters their bye week hoping the rest would improve the performance of a team with the league's 31st-ranked defense. Their recent trades for Quinnen Williams and Logan Wilson are long-term moves that won't help 2025.

22.Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) - They are struggling offensively and dealing with injuries.

23. Cincinnati Bengals (3-6) – The Bengals suffered back-to-back losses before their bye week. Cincinnati's league-worst defense allows massive yardage each week.

24. New Orleans Saints (2-8) – Rookie Tyler Shough picked up his first career victory by defeating Carolina 17-7, a small bright spot in an otherwise disastrous season.

25. Miami Dolphins (3-7) – The stunning 30-13 upset victory over Buffalo gave Miami hope, bolstering coach Mike McDaniel's job security.

26. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) – The Raiders find new ways to lose each week, whether the offense or defense shows up.

27. New York Jets (2-7) – The Jets continue their destructive spiral with quarterback stability issues and a collapsing defense.

28. Atlanta Falcons (3-6) – Their overseas trip to Germany turned disastrous with an overtime loss to Indianapolis.

29. Arizona Cardinals (3-6) – Arizona's young core shows flashes for the struggling team, but consistency remains elusive.

30. Cleveland Browns (2-7) – Injuries and inconsistent play have derailed what appeared to be playoff momentum.

31. New York Giants (2-7) – Yet another disappointing season continues for the Giants, who managed to blow leads to the Bears but rarely compete consistently.

