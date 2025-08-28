NFL Rivalries Uniforms 2025: Here's look at special jerseys of eight teams set for divisional showdowns

The NFL has launched a new jersey collection for the 2025 season called the Rivalries series. Eight teams from the AFC East and NFC West will wear special jerseys that Nike and the league revealed on Thursday, August 28. Notably, these uniforms will be worn for a single home game against a division opponent.

"The unveiling of the first eight Rivalries club uniforms and fan gear marks a significant moment for the NFL, Nike, and Fanatics, as creativity and innovation merge together to deliver a new take on what it means to be a rival," Taryn Hutt, NFL vice president of club marketing, said in a news release.

Arizona Cardinals Debut: September 25, 2025, vs Seattle Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals' all-white uniform is dedicated to the Arizona desert. It has patterns that evoke swirling sandstorms and is accented by metallic copper (Arizona’s official metal), highlighting the numbers, pant stripes, and a modern take on the state flag on the sleeves and collar. It is paired with white pants.

Los Angeles Rams Debut: November 16, 2025, vs Seattle Seahawks

The Rams' uniform is inspired by Los Angeles after dark. A deep navy base with bright yellow accents on the shoulders and pant stripes celebrates the city’s first Super Bowl victory.

The jersey is highlighted by subtle glowing elements inspired by SoFi Stadium’s nighttime lights, with “Rams House” printed inside the back collar as a nod to the vibrant fan community.

Buffalo Bills Debut: October 5, 2025, vs New England Patriots

Inspired by Buffalo’s icy winters, the Bills' uniform is all-white, mirroring a snowstorm. There are crystal-inspired textures and a buffalo emblem on the sleeve, framed with silver details. The full look is capped with matching white pants.

Miami Dolphins Debut: September 29, 2025, vs New York Jets

Miami’s design reflects dolphins in motion. The dark ocean-blue jersey is accented by turbo green and orange stripes on the helmet, sleeves, and pants with Iridescent aqua highlights.

New England Patriots Debut: November 13, 2025, vs New York Jets

The New England Patriots’ stormy blue jersey pays tribute to New England’s six states with six red stars circling the neckline, symbolizing both the region and the team’s six Super Bowl wins. Reflective silver stripes, inspired by the Gillette Stadium Lighthouse, are located on the shoulders and pants.

New York Jets Debut: December 7, 2025, vs Miami Dolphins

The New York Jets' Empire Green jersey is complemented by black and grey trims. The numbers are written in Gothic fonts, and “Gotham City Football” is inscribed inside the collar, and the green pants add a classic touch.

San Francisco 49ers Debut: January 4, 2026, vs Seattle Seahawks

The 49ers pay tribute to their fanbase with an all-black uniform trimmed with red stripes and saloon-style gold numbers inspired by the Gold Rush era. The word “Faithful” is stitched above the numbers, and “Faithful to the Bay” is featured inside the collar.

Seattle Seahawks Debut: December 18, 2025, vs Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks' light wolf-grey jersey celebrates the power of the 12th Man fanbase, featuring a soundwave pattern flowing across the sleeves and pant stripes. The glowing numbers resemble raindrops, a nod to Seattle’s rainy streets. It is paired with navy pants reflecting the city’s skyline.