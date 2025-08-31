NFL Schedule 2025, Week 1: Live streaming details, date, time, insights about matchups and more

The NFL 2025-26 season will begin with an electrifying Week 1, featuring 17 high-stakes matchups from September 4 to September 8, 2025. Here are all the details about the NFL Schedule for Week 1, dates of the matchups, and their timings.
The action is set to kick off on Thursday night (September 4) as the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will take on the hosts, the Dallas Cowboys. The game will start at 8:20 PM ET (5:50 AM. IST).
A historic clash is scheduled for Friday (September 5) as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers at an international venue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, at 8:00 PM ET (5:30 AM IST, Sept 6).
Early Afternoon Games (1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST)
Eight thrilling matchups that highlight division rivalries and playoff aspirations:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts
Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars
Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots
Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints
Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets
New York Giants at Washington Commanders
As the day progresses, West Coast fans enjoy four critical matchups:
Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams
The Baltimore Ravens will square off against the Buffalo Bills in prime time, a marquee showdown featuring superstar quarterbacks and elite defenses. The match will begin at 8:20 PM ET (5:50 AM IST Sept 8).
Week 1 will wrap up on Monday, September 8, when the Minnesota Vikings will visit the Chicago Bears at 8:15 PM ET (5:45 AM IST Sept 9).
All NFL Week 1 games are available on national broadcast networks and official streaming platforms. Fans can watch live coverage via networks such as NBC, FOX, CBS, and ESPN, depending on their location and matchup.
The games will be available for streaming on NFL+, Peacock, ESPN+, and Amazon Prime Video for selected games.
