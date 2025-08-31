NFL Schedule 2025, Week 1: Live streaming details, date, time, insights about matchups and more

The NFL 2025-26 season will begin with an electrifying Week 1, featuring 17 high-stakes matchups from September 4 to September 8, 2025. Here are all the details about the NFL Schedule for Week 1, dates of the matchups, and their timings.

Opening game The action is set to kick off on Thursday night (September 4) as the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will take on the hosts, the Dallas Cowboys. The game will start at 8:20 PM ET (5:50 AM. IST).

International Spotlight A historic clash is scheduled for Friday (September 5) as the Kansas City Chiefs face the Los Angeles Chargers at an international venue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, at 8:00 PM ET (5:30 AM IST, Sept 6).

Packed slate on Sunday Early Afternoon Games (1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST)

Eight thrilling matchups that highlight division rivalries and playoff aspirations:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts

Carolina Panthers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints

Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Jets

New York Giants at Washington Commanders

Late Afternoon Games (4:05–4:30 PM ET / 1:35–2:00 AM IST Next Day) As the day progresses, West Coast fans enjoy four critical matchups:

Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday Night Football The Baltimore Ravens will square off against the Buffalo Bills in prime time, a marquee showdown featuring superstar quarterbacks and elite defenses. The match will begin at 8:20 PM ET (5:50 AM IST Sept 8).

Monday Night Football Week 1 will wrap up on Monday, September 8, when the Minnesota Vikings will visit the Chicago Bears at 8:15 PM ET (5:45 AM IST Sept 9).

Live streaming details: Where to watch NFL Week 1 All NFL Week 1 games are available on national broadcast networks and official streaming platforms. Fans can watch live coverage via networks such as NBC, FOX, CBS, and ESPN, depending on their location and matchup.