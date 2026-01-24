NFL schedule: Full conference championships details, storylines to watch, live streaming and more

The NFL is down to its final four teams as the 2026 conference championship games set the stage for Super Bowl LX. With the New England Patriots facing the Denver Broncos in the AFC and the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC, fans are in for an exciting weekend of high-stakes football.
The AFC title clash features the New England Patriots travelling to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at 3 PM ET. The game will take place at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, and not at Gillette Stadium due to a major Northeast winter storm forecast.
CBS will broadcast the matchup, with streaming available on Paramount+, Fubo (free trial option), Sling, NFL+, ESPN+, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.
Later that day, the NFC showdown pits the Los Angeles Rams against the Seattle Seahawks at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 25, 2026. The game is at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, giving the Seahawks home-field advantage.
FOX will air the contest, with streaming options including Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, NFL+, ESPN+, and YouTube TV.
With Bo Nix sidelined, Jarrett Stidham's performance could define the Denver Broncos' season. Can the veteran backup deliver under pressure against a stout Patriots defense, or will New England's experience prove too much?
New England Patriots reach their first AFC Championship since the Tom Brady era ended in 2018. Under head coach Mike Vrabel, this squad has quietly rebuilt into a contender, proving they can thrive without their legendary quarterback.
After two tight regular-season battles, this match is expected to be an absolute thriller. Seattle's home crowd at Lumen Field adds intensity, while the Rams aim to leverage their offensive firepower for a return to the Super Bowl.
These four teams, the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks, are eager to claim their spot in Super Bowl 2026.
The winners will advance to Super Bowl LX on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at 6:30 PM ET. The venue is Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
