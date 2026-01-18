NFL schedule: Full divisional round details, storylines to watch, live streaming and more

The NFL playoffs advance to the Divisional Round, where the final eight teams battle for spots in the Conference Championships. After a dramatic Wild Card Weekend filled with comebacks and upsets, the top seeds, Denver Broncos (AFC) and Seattle Seahawks (NFC) enter with byes, facing road warriors. Expect high-stakes clashes, including rematches, defensive showdowns, and young stars shining under pressure as teams edge closer to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara.

Complete NFL divisional round schedule and times

Saturday, January 17, 2026 Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos – 4:30 PM ET / 3:00 AM IST (Sunday, January 18)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks – 8:00 PM ET / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday, January 18)

Sunday, January 18, 2026 Houston Texans at New England Patriots – 3:00 PM IST / 1:30 AM IST (Monday, January 19)

Los Angeles Rams at Chicago Bears – 6:30 PM ET / 5:00 AM IST (Monday, January 19)

Team news and storylines to watch Bills at Broncos The Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills have met twice in the NFL playoffs, with the Bills coming away victorious both times in 1992 and 2025.

Buffalo face the top-seeded Denver Broncos, who boast one of the league's strongest defenses. This is a rematch from last year's Wild Card (Buffalo won 31-7), but now it's at Mile High with Denver rested and QB Bo Nix aiming for postseason magic. Can Josh Allen add to his road playoff heroics against a tough Broncos team that's seeking their first playoff win since Super Bowl 50?

49ers at Seahawks A rubber match in the NFC West—Seattle (No. 1 seed, bye) and San Francisco split the regular-season series, with the Seahawks clinching the division in Week 18. The 49ers are on short rest (five days) after their Wild Card win, but their potent attack could challenge Seattle's home-field edge at Lumen Field. The two regular-season games between the 49ers and Seahawks were both low-scoring, with neither reaching 30 total points. A low-scoring game can be expected.

Texans at Patriots Houston Texans are riding on momentum from dominating Pittsburgh on the road, their first-ever road playoff win. They will test the New England Patriots, who haven't been this deep in the postseason since 2018. Drake Maye shone in his playoff debut, but Houston's elite defense could stifle the Pats. New England has postseason pedigree, while the Texans aim to break through past the divisional round for the first time.

Rams at Bears Chicago Bears host the Los Angeles Rams in the Bears' first home divisional game in 15 years. After Caleb Williams' heroics in the Wild Card upset over Green Bay Packers, the Bears face a veteran Rams squad. This NFC clash pits young talent against experience, with Chicago's home crowd at Soldier Field adding intensity.

Live streaming details For the US viewers each game will air on a different channel. Broncos vs Bills on CBS, Seahawks vs 49ers on FOX, Patriots vs Texans on ESPN and Bears vs Rams on NBC. The matchups will alsi be available for live streaming on platforms including Fubo and Sling.