NFL schedule today: Sunday games lineup, live streaming details, and top storylines

The NFL will take center stage on Sunday (September 14), with a thrilling slate of games packed with rivalries, rising stars, and high-stakes battles that could shape the playoff race. The matchups will kick-start at 1:00 PM ET (10:30 PM IST).

Here is everything you need to know about the full game lineup, where to watch the NFL games, and the top storylines driving the excitement, tailored for fans.

Full schedule for NFL Sunday, September 14 Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST)

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions (1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST)

Los Angeles Rams at Tennessee Titans (1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST)

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST)

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints (1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST)

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (1:00 PM ET / 10:30 PM IST)

Denver Broncos at Indianapolis Colts (4:05 PM ET / 1:35 AM IST, Monday)

Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 PM ET / 1:35 AM IST, Monday)

Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 PM ET / 1:55 AM IST, Monday)

Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons (8:20 PM ET / 5:50 AM IST, Monday)

Live streaming details NFL+ and select US networks, including FOX, CBS, NBC, and ESPN, handle national coverage, and fans can watch the match through these platforms in the United States.

The entire slate will be available via DAZN NFL Game Pass for Indian viewers, with premium streams and RedZone access throughout Sunday and Monday night action.

Key storylines to watch - NFC East Showdown: The New York Giants face the Dallas Cowboys in a fierce divisional rivalry. “We are ready to fight for every inch,” Giants coach Brian Daboll declared, as both teams vie for early bragging rights and a leg up in the playoff chase.

Young Quarterbacks Clash: Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow will come face-to-face in a battle of young guns. This matchup could foreshadow future AFC playoff duels, with both QBs looking to make a statement.

Eagles vs Chiefs: The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will lock horns in a potential Super Bowl preview. “It’s a chance to measure ourselves against the best,” Eagles QB Jalen Hurts said, setting up a high-octane clash between two powerhouse teams.